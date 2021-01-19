 Skip to main content
Bryan police investigating reported shooting
Bryan police investigating reported shooting

Bryan police are investigating a reported shooting in the 100 block of Pleasant Street.

Police said there were reports of shots fired with no injuries. Officers are securing the area and attempting to contact involved areas.

Police are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

