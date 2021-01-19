Bryan police investigating reported shooting

Bryan police are investigating a reported shooting in the 100 block of Pleasant Street.
Police said there were reports of shots fired with no injuries. Officers are securing the area and attempting to contact involved areas.
Police activity in the 100 block of Pleasant. Officers are investigating a reported shots fired with no injuries. However officers are securing the area and attempting contact with all involved parties. Please avoid the area.— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) January 19, 2021
Police are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.
This story will be updated when more information is available.