Bryan police investigate shooting on North Washington Avenue

Eagle staff report
Bryan police were investigating a shooting late Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Washington Avenue.
According to a post on the department’s Twitter page, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The shooting was initially reported via Twitter at 7:30 p.m.
Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and officials did not believe there was a threat to the public.
No arrests had been made by 10 p.m., police said.
1860: Charles Dickens
In 1860, the Charles Dickens novel “Great Expectations” was first published in weekly serial form.
1862: Abraham Lincoln
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln sent his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he called for the abolition of slavery, and went on to say, “Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.”
1941: Emperor Hirohito
In 1941, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito approved waging war against the United States, Britain and the Netherlands after his government rejected U.S. demands contained in the Hull Note.
1955: Rosa Parks
In 1955, Rosa Parks, a Black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus; the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses by Blacks.
1965: Cuba
In 1965, an airlift of refugees from Cuba to the United States began in which thousands of Cubans were allowed to leave their homeland.
1974: TWA Flight 514
In 1974, TWA Flight 514, a Washington-bound Boeing 727, crashed in Virginia after being diverted from National Airport to Dulles International Airport; all 92 people on board were killed.
1989: Mikhail S. Gorbachev and Pope John Paul II
In 1989, Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev met with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican.
1990: Channel Tunnel
In 1990, British and French workers digging the Channel Tunnel between their countries finally met after knocking out a passage in a service tunnel.
1991: Ukraine
In 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union.
2006: Felipe Calderon
In 2006, Felipe Calderon took the oath of office as Mexico’s president amid catcalls and brawling lawmakers, a chaotic start to a term in which he pledged to heal a country divided by his narrow victory.
2010: Barack Obama
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama’s bipartisan deficit commission unveiled its recommendations including lower income taxes, fewer tax breaks and higher age for retirement benefits (however, the panel failed to advance the package to Congress two days later.)
2015: Ash Carter
Five years ago: Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the United States was expanding its special operations forces in Iraq and Syria to help fight Islamic State militants.
2015: Barack Obama
Five years ago: President Barack Obama told a U.N. climate conference that parts of the global warming deal being negotiated in Paris should be legally binding on the countries that signed on, setting up a potential fight with Republicans at home.
2015: The Philadelphia 76ers
Five years ago: The Philadelphia 76ers ended the longest losing streak in the history of major professional sports in the United States, topping the Los Angeles Lakers 103-91 to snap a 28-game skid.
2019: “Frozen 2”
One year ago: “Frozen 2” set a record for the five-day period starting on the day before Thanksgiving, taking in $132.7 million at the box office.
