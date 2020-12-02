 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan police investigate shooting on North Washington Avenue
0 comments

Bryan police investigate shooting on North Washington Avenue

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency lights, police, file photo

Bryan police were investigating a shooting late Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Washington Avenue.

According to a post on the department’s Twitter page, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The shooting was initially reported via Twitter at 7:30 p.m.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and officials did not believe there was a threat to the public.

No arrests had been made by 10 p.m., police said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Provost Carol Fierke to leave Texas A&M at end of December
Texas A&M

Provost Carol Fierke to leave Texas A&M at end of December

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young said that under Provost Carol Fierke’s leadership, A&M’s four-year graduation rate has risen by 5.6% to 60.6%. “I thank Provost Fierke for her continual display of the Aggie core values of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service,” Young said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert