Bryan police identify three people killed in Sunday plane crash at Coulter Field in Bryan
Fourth passenger remains hospitalized in critical condition in Bryan.

Plane crash at Coulter Field in Bryan

Three people were killed and another person was critically injured when a plane crashed at Coulter Field in Bryan on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

 Eagle photo by Darren Benson

Bryan police have identified the three people who were killed in a plane crash at Coulter Field in Bryan on Sunday.

The three victims have been identified as David Walker, 54, Tamara Walker, 51, and Victoria Walker, 21, all of Farmersville, Texas.

Victoria Walker was a senior at Texas A&M studying management.

A fourth passenger survived the crash and is still in critical condition and is being treated at CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan, according to Bryan Police Department spokesman Kole Taylor.

Police said officers responded around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a plane crash at the south end of the Coulter Field runway.

The plane that crashed has been identified as a Piper PA-24-250 Comanche, a high-performance plane that was built in 1961. The tail number is N7469P. The plane is registered to a private owner from Oklahoma.

Bryan police said it has secured the scene at the south end of the Coulter Field runway for the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to conduct their investigation.

Friends and family paid their respects on social media.

