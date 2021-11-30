Bryan Police identify accident fatality

Bryan Police identified the victim of a fatal collision that occurred Monday afternoon on West Villa Maria Road near Jones Road as 59-year-old Robert Cunningham of Bryan.
Officials said Tuesday that preliminary reports indicated Cunningham's vehicle left its lane and struck another vehicle. The other driver involved in the accident has been cooperative with police during the ongoing investigation.
Tyler Hoskins
