Bryan Police Department looking to hire new officers

Those interested in serving their local community as a police officer will have until July 27 to apply to the Bryan Police Department.

Applicants will be required to pass a written exam and a timed 2,000-meter row test (time will be based off weight and age), said Kole Taylor, Bryan Police Department public information officer. Upon passing the written and physical exams, candidates will undergo a preliminary interview, polygraph exam and a full background check before they move on to the oral board review, psych exam, chief interview and medical and drug screening process, Taylor said.

Those with no prior experience will be paid while attending the academy and then enter the field training program where they will work with a field training officer for 16 weeks, Taylor said.

During the academy, trainees will partake in physical fitness training as well as classroom instruction to learn the laws, policies and procedures that officers are expected to be compliant with during their career, Taylor said.

“You kind of form a bond with everyone you go to the academy with because you’re spending a minimum of eight hours a day together five days a week and you’re likely going to be spending time together outside of the academy whether it’s studying or related to the academy,” Taylor said. “It does kind of create a brother or sisterhood with those people.”

When trainees enter the field training program, they will gradually receive more responsibility while working with their training officer.

“When I was a field training officer on patrol, one of the people I was training, on their very first day, we got a call about a shooting,” Taylor said. “We show up and we’re doing CPR on somebody within the first 45 minutes of their first shift. You never know, it’s kind of one of the pros to this job, you’re outside of the office, you get to experience outdoors all the time and you never know what you’re going to get each day.”

Upon successful completion of the field training program, officers will be released on their own where they will be sent to calls. Taylor said for many newly released officers their first day can be confusing, but everyone on shift is willing to lend a hand and answer any questions.

“That first day you definitely have some butterflies, second guessing what you’re doing, and if you think you’re really prepared enough for what comes that day,” Taylor said.

After two years with the department, officers will have the ability to apply for specialized positions. Opportunities include criminal investigation division (detective), training and recruitment division, vice units, neighborhood enforcement team, school resource and traffic safety, Taylor said.

“We also have some other positions that aren’t full time, but you can potentially apply to be on our tactical response team, which is basically our SWAT team and our crisis negotiation team,” Taylor said. “You can be a patrol officer and be a part of one of those units as well.”

Benefits run through the City of Bryan and includes health insurance and retirement, Taylor said. Employees will receive paid sick level with an unlimited accumulation, 12 paid holidays and 15 paid vacation days to start. The department also will pay for certain training programs/classes and offer employees a take home vehicle, Taylor said.

“As your longevity goes up your pay goes up on a scale,” said Taylor, who estimated starting pay at $28.95 an hour. "As an officer you can get up to the maximum pay after about 10 years if you have military time or a certain number of college hours.”

Bryan Police Department welcomes all applicants regardless of experience. Those looking to learn more can go to bryantx.gov/police/recruiting/ and applications can be completed online at bryantx.gov.

“We just want people who meet the minimum requirements, who want to be here and be here for the community because they deserve that,” Taylor said.

College Station Police Department opens its applications in August for those interested in applying, according to David Simmons, CSPD public information officer.

