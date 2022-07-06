Bryan police: Children fight off Houston man to save infant sibling

A Houston man was arrested Sunday morning in Bryan after breaking into a house and attempting to kidnap a young child, police said.

Enrique Dominguez-Barranco, 39, was charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony and injury to a child, both of which are second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He also was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police said officers responded to a call early Sunday from a resident who said there had been a disturbance in the apartment next door. Upon arriving at the scene, officers said the neighbor reported seeing a boy fighting an adult male, later identified as Dominguez-Barranco, over an infant.

Police said the neighbor saw Dominguez-Barranco drive away in a car riding on its rims.

According to officers, the boy fighting Dominguez-Barranco told police that Dominguez-Barranco had broken into their apartment and attempted to kidnap the infant, of whom he is the father.

Officers said the boy and his siblings were asleep when Dominguez-Barranco began knocking on the window, asking to be let in. The boy told police he said no and that he would call the police. Dominguez-Barranco broke another window into the apartment, and the boy locked their bedroom door, according to police.

Dominguez-Barranco broke the door down with a hammer, police said, and the door struck a child in the head. The boy told officers that Dominguez-Barranco attempted to take the infant from the room and that the siblings fought him off to save the child.

According to police, they were able to track down Dominguez-Barranco after following the grooves worn into the pavement made by the rims of the car.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Dominguez-Barranco was being held on $22,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.