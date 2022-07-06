Bryan police: Children fight off Houston man to save infant sibling

A Houston man was arrested Sunday morning in Bryan after breaking into a house and attempting to kidnap a young child, police said.
Enrique Dominguez-Barranco, 39, was charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony and injury to a child, both of which are second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He also was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Police said officers responded to a call early Sunday from a resident who said there had been a disturbance in the apartment next door. Upon arriving at the scene, officers said the neighbor reported seeing a boy fighting an adult male, later identified as Dominguez-Barranco, over an infant.
Police said the neighbor saw Dominguez-Barranco drive away in a car riding on its rims.
According to officers, the boy fighting Dominguez-Barranco told police that Dominguez-Barranco had broken into their apartment and attempted to kidnap the infant, of whom he is the father.
People are also reading…
Officers said the boy and his siblings were asleep when Dominguez-Barranco began knocking on the window, asking to be let in. The boy told police he said no and that he would call the police. Dominguez-Barranco broke another window into the apartment, and the boy locked their bedroom door, according to police.
Dominguez-Barranco broke the door down with a hammer, police said, and the door struck a child in the head. The boy told officers that Dominguez-Barranco attempted to take the infant from the room and that the siblings fought him off to save the child.
According to police, they were able to track down Dominguez-Barranco after following the grooves worn into the pavement made by the rims of the car.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Dominguez-Barranco was being held on $22,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.