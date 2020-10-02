 Skip to main content
Bryan man held on drug charge
Bryan man held on drug charge

Stephen Douglas Pillow

Stephen Douglas Pillow

 Brazos County Judicial Records

A 42-year-old Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday on accusations he sold a man methamphetamine in a hotel parking lot.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an investigator conducting surveilance on at a College Station hotel saw Stephen Douglas Pillow selling Mark Wayne Konecny methamphetamine on Tuesday. Konecny and Marshall Allan Herklotz were arrested during a traffic stop after the exchange. According to authorities, investigators watching the parking lot had observed Pillow make another similar transaction before Konecy and Herklotz had arrived.

Pillow is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He is being held on $30,000 bond.

