Bryan man held on assault, trespass
Bryan man held on assault, trespass

Tyler Dlane Thayer

Tyler Dlane Thayer, 26

A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after he allegedly threatened a man with a baseball bat.

According to Bryan police, the victim was standing in a parking lot of a hotel in the 2800 block of North Earl Rudder Freeway when 26-year-old Tyler Dlane Thayer approached him and demanded the victim give him a drink. The victim offered Thayer a soda he had, and Thayer threatened the victim with a baseball bat and demanded the victim give him his truck, a report notes.

Police said the victim felt threatened and pulled out a pistol, telling Thayer he would shoot him if he had to. A report notes Thayer then walked to a pickup in the parking lot, smashed out a window and crawled inside. When police arrived, Thayer allegedly got out and walked away before he eventually was arrested.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass, Police said a warrant was being sought on a criminal mischief charge. Bond had not been set Friday evening.

