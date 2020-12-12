Bryan man faces two felony drug charges

A Bryan man faces felony drug charges after police said cocaine and Ecstasy was found in his pockets.

According to Bryan police, officers were in the 400 block of North Bryan conducting checks of bars. Jerry Alan Reyes, 29, was outside a bar and began to run when he saw officers, a report notes. He was eventually apprehended in the 300 block of West William J. Bryan Parkway. Police said they located six plastic bags of cocaine and 10 MDMA tablets in Reyes’ pocket, as well as an additional bag of cocaine on the ground.

Reyes is charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. One count is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, and one is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He is also charged with evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $19,000 bond.