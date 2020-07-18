A Bryan man was arrested Thursday on accusations he threatened someone by putting the barrel of a shotgun into his ribs.
According to Bryan police, authorities were dispatched to the 2800 block of Cypress Bend on the report on an assault. They spoke with the victim, an 18-year-old man, who said that 20-year-old Olympio E. Taban had pointed a gun at him.
The victim said he was in a dispute with one of Taban’s friends and had received a call that a “hit” had been put out him. The two agreed to meet in person to resolve the issue.
The two met, and the victim said his opponent had two others with him, including Taban. A fight ensued, and once it was over, the victim noted he had dropped his phone near the opponent’s vehicle. As he went to get it, Taban produced a single-barrel 20-gauge shotgun and stuck it into the victim’s rib cage, police said. The victim threw a punch and fled the area.
Taban is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $30,000 bond.
Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges in connection to the incident.
