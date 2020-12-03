Bryan man charged in car break-ins

A Bryan man with a history of theft and burglary arrests remained in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after he was arrested in connection to a string of car break-ins.
According to Bryan police, officers received a report of a car burglary that had just occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Kingsdale Drive. An officer spotted a car in the area driven by Skylar Jordan Burrell, 30, and attempted to pull the car over. A police report notes Burrell led police on a chase before eventually crashing in the 4000 block of Green Valley Drive. During a search of Burrell, authorities said a small handgun was located, which authorities later determined had been stolen out of a vehicle. Inside Burrell’s car, various wallets, a purse, a backpack, jewelry and cameras were located that police believe were stolen out of various vehicle, a report notes.
Burrell has served prison time on theft charges and previously was convicted on nine burglary of a vehicle charges and evading arrest, police said.
He is charged with six counts of burglary of a vehicle with a previous conviction, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; theft of a firearm, a state jail felony; and evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.
Burrell is being held on $400,000 bond.
