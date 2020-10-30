Bryan man arrested in Hearne on three counts of deadly conduct

A Bryan man was arrested by Hearne police on Wednesday and charged with three counts of deadly conduct.
Pedro Tristan, 18, was booked into the Robertson County Jail Wednesday on three counts of deadly conduct, including two with discharging a firearm. He was also booked on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hearne police said the man was connected to two incidents in the 500 block of Norwood Lane and one incident in the 1000 block of West 2nd Street.
Tristan remained in custody on Friday with bail set at $210,000.
