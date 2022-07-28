Bryan man arrested in connection to 11 June grass fires

A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly starting at least 11 grass fires in Bryan from June 28-30, according to the Bryan Fire Department.

William Spangler, 36, was charged with 11 counts of arson — four on July 9 and seven on July 27. All counts were second-degree arson, a felony punishable by 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine per count.

Over the last three days of June, Spangler was caught on multiple surveillance videos across town in the vicinity of grass fires shortly before and after they were started, according to Ethan Ballard, the deputy fire chief and fire investigator for the city of Bryan.

Ballard also said that Spangler was seen on multiple cameras throwing fireworks out of his van and even driving a short distance away from the fire before stopping to watch it burn.

According to Ballard, the fires which Spangler is accused of starting on June 28 took place at or near: the 4200 block of Copperfield Drive; Austins Colony and Bullinger Creek Drive; and near Central Baptist Church on Harvey Road.

The fires Spangler is accused of starting on June 29 were located at or near: 302 and 309 Fairway; Old Reliance and Austins Colony; and Texas 6 Frontage Road and Martin Luther King Jr. St., according to Ballard.

Ballard said Spangler also has been charged with starting fires at or near: Earl Rudder Freeway and Harvey Mitchell Parkway; 4101 Leonard Road; 2303 Leonard Road; Old Reliance and Venice Drive; and 3105 W 28th St., on June 30.

The fire department began to become suspicious that the fires were caused on purpose after fireworks began to be found at multiple locations, Ballard said.

“It wasn’t until June 30 that we actually got a video of the van with a firework being thrown from it,” Ballard said. “At that time we could not identify the van at all. We continued to get more footage and identified [Spangler’s] van. Then the Bryan Police Department assisted us in finding the vehicle.”

According to the fire department, Spangler also admitted to having $1,000 to $1,500 worth of legal and illegal fireworks in his possession.

Ballard said the case is an ongoing investigation and that they have not ruled out the possibility that Spangler may have started more fires.

Ballard also said that he is not sure if more charges will be filed against Spangler for damaged property or as compensation for the fire department resources used in putting out the fires.

According to the fire department, the fire near Old Reliance and Austins Colony ended up burning multiple acres and required numerous resources from the Bryan, College Station and county volunteer fire departments.

Ballard said this is a reminder just how dangerous fireworks and other flammables can be, especially while Brazos County continues to be under a fire ban.

“Please do not burn … and always keep an eye out,” Ballard said.