Bryan man arrested following shooting

A Bryan man was arrested Thursday night after being involved in an altercation which ended in a shooting, police said.

Dale Pendergraft, 39, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Police said officers responded to a call of a disturbance at the 10000 block of Trailwood Drive in Brazos County at 6:38 p.m. Upon arrival, officers first spoke to Pendergraft who said no physical altercation occurred and that he was shot at but never returned fire, police said.

Officers then spoke to the complainant who said earlier he and Pedergraft had entered into a verbal argument over money and that Pendergraft became physically violent, police said. According to officers, the complainant then said that Pendergraft exited the residence and the complainant attempted to lock the door. The complainant told officers that Pendergraft kicked down the door resulting in the door striking the complainant’s face, police said. Pendergraft then threw the complainant down and began choking the complainant with his forearm, according to police.

Police said that the complainant did not know how he got out from under Pendergraft but that he noticed that Pendergraft had a handgun. The complainant told police that, after seeing Pendergraft's handgun, he went to his bedroom to retrieve his own firearm, a .22 caliber long rifle, and then returned to his front door, officers said.

The police spoke with the complainant’s spouse, who was also Pendergraft's mother, who told police that Pendergraft was the first one to shoot, police said. According to police, no one was injured.

Officers said two shell casings matching the ammunition in Pendergraft’s gun were found at the scene.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff's office, Pendergraft was still being held at $38,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.