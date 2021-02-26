Bryan man arrested after relative dies in stabbing

A Bryan man has been charged with murder after a stabbing left a man dead Friday morning.
Officers responded to a stabbing in the 1100 block of South Texas Avenue and later confirmed Rogelio Martinez Jr., 39, died from his injuries.
Bryan police arrested Randy Conde, 30, of Bryan and said he is related to Martinez. Conde has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.
No other information was immediately available.
The victim has died from their injuries. Suspect is in police custody. The suspect and victim are related. The investigation is ongoing. We will release more information today as appropriate notifications are made.— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) February 26, 2021