Bryan man arrested after relative dies in stabbing
A Bryan man has been charged with murder after a stabbing left a man dead Friday morning.

Officers responded to a stabbing in the 1100 block of South Texas Avenue  and later confirmed Rogelio Martinez Jr., 39, died from his injuries.

Bryan police arrested Randy Conde, 30, of Bryan and said he is related to Martinez. Conde has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

No other information was immediately available.

