Bryan man advertising ’91 Lincoln Continental for sale 2 and a half years later

In June 2018, Lawrence Smith bought an advertisement in The Eagle’s classified section in hopes of selling his 1991 Lincoln Continental for $1,500.

“I was hoping it would be sold in a few days,” said Smith, a 74-year-old Bryan resident.

Almost 2 and a half years later, Smith’s advertisement is still listed in The Eagle as he’s still trying to sell the car. The near 30-year-old vehicle is navy blue with a leather interior and is now priced at just $750.

“There’s nothing wrong with the car,” Smith said. “For $750, you can’t go buy a riding lawnmower.”

Minor repairs are listed in the advertisement, however. Smith explained that before the car is driven, the car’s fuel system needs to be cleaned since it’s been sitting for years.

Smith said he gets calls inquiring about the car at least twice per week and has even gotten offers on the car before. Yet, it remains unsold.

“Nobody wanted to meet that price,” Smith said. “They’ll make me a price, and they make it too low.”