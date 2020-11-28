Bryan man advertising ’91 Lincoln Continental for sale 2 and a half years later

In June 2018, Lawrence Smith bought an advertisement in The Eagle’s classified section in hopes of selling his 1991 Lincoln Continental for $1,500.
“I was hoping it would be sold in a few days,” said Smith, a 74-year-old Bryan resident.
Almost 2 and a half years later, Smith’s advertisement is still listed in The Eagle as he’s still trying to sell the car. The near 30-year-old vehicle is navy blue with a leather interior and is now priced at just $750.
“There’s nothing wrong with the car,” Smith said. “For $750, you can’t go buy a riding lawnmower.”
Minor repairs are listed in the advertisement, however. Smith explained that before the car is driven, the car’s fuel system needs to be cleaned since it’s been sitting for years.
Smith said he gets calls inquiring about the car at least twice per week and has even gotten offers on the car before. Yet, it remains unsold.
“Nobody wanted to meet that price,” Smith said. “They’ll make me a price, and they make it too low.”
Smith added he’s only ever listed the car in The Eagle, never venturing to post it on other websites such as Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace since he doesn’t know how to navigate them.
A lifelong Bryan-College Station resident, Smith said he originally bought the car newly used in 1992 for $12,000 at Varsity Ford.
Smith said he was looking at a Ford Crown Victoria in the show room, but a friend who was a salesman called him about the Continental.
“I called my wife to take her by there and let her see it,” Smith said. “She fell in love with it. The Lincoln Continental is as clean as a pin.”
In 2018, Smith decided it was time to sell it after he had bought other new cars.
Smith’s advertisement in The Eagle is a “run until it sells” promotion, but he must renew every 90 days and offer some sort of adjustment to the ad. His current listing expires Nov. 30, but if the car doesn’t sell, Smith said he’ll renew it again.
“I don’t really think there’s a reason why anybody should buy it, but I see a lot of these older model cars going down the road where these youngsters buy ’em and flip ’em, fix ’em up to their liking,” Smith said. “That’s what I think somebody would do with it.”
