A Bryan man was arrested Thursday on theft charges after police said he stole from people selling items through Facebook.
According to College Station police, authorities were tracking at least three theft cases that occurred in between February and March. In the cases, a victims would correspond with Facebook account, some of which used fake names and photos, through the site’s Marketplace application. In the cases, victims would agree to meet up with Jonathon Mark Chambers, 35, in College Station, police said. A report notes Chambers would take the items from the victim and say he was leaving to show the item to a friend, then flee the scene. Among the items stolen were a cellphone, a laptop and an AR-15 rifle.
An acquaintance told police that Chambers had been trying to convince her to buy a laptop from someone, and she believed he had used her picture to create a fake profile, the report notes. One person was able to confirm Chambers’ identity, and another said he had used his real name for the transaction.
Chambers is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and three counts of state jail felony theft, each count punishable by up to two years in a state jail. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $95,000 bond.
