Bryan man accused of resisting arrest, threatening officer

A Bryan man was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened a police officer, was in possession of drugs and resisted arrest, authorities said.
According to College Station police, an officer was called to the 1600 block of Rock Prairie Road after 911 received a hang-up call and found Ronnie James Lott, 28, and a woman in a car fighting. The woman got out of the vehicle, and when an officer spoke to Lott, he reacted in an aggressive manner, police said. A report notes that police had to pull Lott from the car, and he refused to put both hands behind his back. A taser eventually was used on Lott, who then complied. Police said they found a bag of alprazolam that Lott dropped and a bag that contained crack cocaine in his clenched hand. According to authorities, Lott threatened to harm the arresting officer and his family. Lott referenced a previous case in which he had confronted an officer at a Bryan church in 2014, police said.
Lott is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and one a Class A misdemeanor; retaliation, a third-degree felony and two counts of resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $100,000 bond.