Bryan man accused of resisting arrest, threatening officer

According to College Station police, an officer was called to the 1600 block of Rock Prairie Road after 911 received a hang-up call and found Ronnie James Lott, 28, and a woman in a car fighting. The woman got out of the vehicle, and when an officer spoke to Lott, he reacted in an aggressive manner, police said. A report notes that police had to pull Lott from the car, and he refused to put both hands behind his back. A taser eventually was used on Lott, who then complied. Police said they found a bag of alprazolam that Lott dropped and a bag that contained crack cocaine in his clenched hand. According to authorities, Lott threatened to harm the arresting officer and his family. Lott referenced a previous case in which he had confronted an officer at a Bryan church in 2014, police said.