Bryan man accused of assault with a deadly weapon

A Bryan man was arrested Thursday after authorities say he aimed a gun at a group of men and threatened to kill them.

Shemar Lakeith Darnell, 19, remains in the Brazos County Jail on $75,000 bond.

According to Bryan police, authorities received a report of a shooting in the area of Cedarcrest Lane and Ridgedale Street on Oct. 12. Another call was received around the same time from a home on Beck Street about a man who had been shot in the hip and was being taken to the hospital by a family member.

Authorities spoke with Darnell at a local hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound. Police inspected Darnell’s car and noticed a bullet hole in the driver’s side passenger door.

During the course of the investigation, police say they determined Darnell had argued with a group of men at a convenience store on Palasota Drive and told the men he would kill them. At one point, authorities said, Darnell got out of his car and pointed a gun at the group. The group ran from the scene, and Darnell chased them, a police report notes. One of the men went to his house and retrieved a firearm, and when Darnell drove toward the home, one member of the group threw a rock at Darnell’s car, a report notes.