Bryan man accused of assault with a deadly weapon

A Bryan man was arrested Thursday after authorities say he aimed a gun at a group of men and threatened to kill them.
Shemar Lakeith Darnell, 19, remains in the Brazos County Jail on $75,000 bond.
According to Bryan police, authorities received a report of a shooting in the area of Cedarcrest Lane and Ridgedale Street on Oct. 12. Another call was received around the same time from a home on Beck Street about a man who had been shot in the hip and was being taken to the hospital by a family member.
Authorities spoke with Darnell at a local hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound. Police inspected Darnell’s car and noticed a bullet hole in the driver’s side passenger door.
During the course of the investigation, police say they determined Darnell had argued with a group of men at a convenience store on Palasota Drive and told the men he would kill them. At one point, authorities said, Darnell got out of his car and pointed a gun at the group. The group ran from the scene, and Darnell chased them, a police report notes. One of the men went to his house and retrieved a firearm, and when Darnell drove toward the home, one member of the group threw a rock at Darnell’s car, a report notes.
Police said Darnell shot toward them and a bullet ricocheted off the house and hit one person in the cheek. That person then returned fire at Darnell, police said.
Authorities reviewed surveillance footage from the store, which showed Darnell was the aggressor, a report notes.
Darnell is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
