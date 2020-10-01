Bryan ISD urges community to show appreciation for teachers

Teacher Appreciation Month officially is in May, but the Bryan school district is encouraging the community to help celebrate its teachers now.

The special Teacher Appreciation Week began Monday and will continue through the end of this week.

“We felt like that a lot of people in our community and in our nation have been very much appreciated and rightly so — all the first responders, those in the medical field — but now our teachers have had to take on a lot of different responsibilities, and so it would be nice just to give them an extra appreciation,” Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said during the district’s September board meeting.

In a message to the parents and the community, she noted how teachers moved and adjusted quickly to online learning in the spring and continued to accommodate in-person and virtual learning this school year.

Anyone who wants to join in the district’s efforts can do so via social media by using the hashtag #ThankABryanISDTeacher.