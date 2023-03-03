Rudder High School sophomore Peter Fidler was having a flipping good time during the Bryan ISD Showcase held during March’s First Friday in Downtown Bryan.

As a former homeschool student, Fidler said he took up gymnastics two years ago and had the desire to transfer to Rudder specifically for the gymnastics program.

“It’s a great feeling being able to represent our school and this community and this program that we all love so much,” Fidler said of the Showcase.

Fidler was one of many members of the district displaying their talents for the crowd of thousands. Doing it surrounded by his friends made it all the more special, he said.

“It’s a sport that I love so much, and I get to do it with all my friends and people I love being around and represent the school that I love,” Fidler said.

Representatives from each of the district’s campuses were in attendance at this year’s Showcase, and it was a night full of exploration, discovery and celebration.

Bryan High School junior Ana Frank was serving up chocolate-covered caramel and pecans alongside her culinary classmates. In her second year of culinary classes, Frank said she has enjoyed learning how to prepare a variety of dishes and was eager to serve a few examples to the community on Friday.

“It really helps us connect with the community because everyone loves sweets, so it’s kind of a universal thing,” Frank said.

With dreams of becoming either a veterinarian or a professional chef, Frank said she is taking classes for both, which is a testament to the selection of courses offered to Bryan students.

Across the street, Sadberry Intermediate School Principal Alfred Scott was playing toss the glowstick around the cone with passersby. Sadberry will welcome its first class of fifth graders in August, and Scott said the showcase was a great event to see and get to know his future students.

“They’re excited about the new school just like I am,” Scott said. “Interacting with our students is always a great thing.”

Bryan school board member Mark McCall said the Showcase allows everyone in the district and beyond to see what is happening around them.

“When I first ran [for school board], one of the goals was to really kind of showcase everything that we do in Bryan because people knew what was going on in their schools, but they didn’t really know what was going on anywhere else,” McCall said.

He also said it provides younger students with an opportunity to see what their futures could hold, he said.

“One of the things that I really love about it is it gives the opportunity not just for the parents and the citizens, but if you’re a first grader, a second grader, a third grader, you can almost walk through your whole career and see what’s going on and what’s next,” McCall said.

Second grader Isabella Gomez attends Johnson Elementary and said she was enjoying doing just that: walking around and seeing everything her school district has to offer. Her eyes went wide when she mentioned the robotics booths.

Isabella’s mother, Robynne, said that she was shocked by the amount of people at the event. Although she recognizes the district is growing, Robynne said she appreciates that the district still feels like a family.

As she watched Isabella run from booth to booth, Robynne said the Showcase was helpful for both of them.

“We’re in second grade, so I haven’t ventured out and don’t know all of the possibilities for her future, so getting to see that and having an idea helps,” Robynne said.