A recent safety inspection of Bryan school district buildings found three violations of unsecured doors, according to an update given to the school board at its Monday workshop.

During the update, Assistant Director of Safety and Security Rich Himmel presented the findings of two intruder detection audits that occurred at the same unannounced school on April 17. A second facility had an unlocked door on the same day.

“On the first campus, an inspector from the Region 6 Education Service Center found one exterior door to be unsecured; that was a finding in the audit,” Himmel said. “Later in the audit, the inspector found one interior classroom door to be unsecured.”

Himmel said because the Bryan school district has a policy that requires all classroom doors to be closed and locked during instructional time, this was also considered to be a finding.

The principal of this campus has conducted in-person remedial training with all staff members on the campus, Himmel said.

“At the second campus, same day, April 17 of this year, the inspector found all exterior doors to be secured,” Himmel said. “Later on in the audit process, the inspector found one interior classroom to be unsecured.”

Because of the district’s policy, this was determined to be a finding as well.

“The principal at that school has similarly conducted in-person, remedial training with all staff members,” Himmel said.

According to Texas Education Code 37.108, public school districts are required to undergo a safety and security audit of the district’s facilities once every three years, and campuses are not notified beforehand.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine reiterated the message that members of the district will continue to be held to the policy’s standards.

“I just want to remind the board and our community that in Bryan ISD, because safety and security is our number one priority, we go above and beyond the minimum expectation to just focus on exterior,” Carrabine said. “We made it clear in our district that we want the doors to be locked and closed for all interior doors.”

Had the board not included this in its policy, the campuses discussed Monday would not have faced the consequence of undergoing further training.

Board member Leo Gonzalez II thanked the board for incorporating the interior door locking and closures into the district’s policy.

“I really, as I think we all do, care more about the actual safety of our students and teachers and staff than a report,” Gonzalez said.

Board member Ruthie Waller said because the district is only in its first couple of months of implementing this policy, it will become a habit to close and lock all interior doors.

“It’s just one of those things that it will catch on with teachers; even students will remind the teacher to close and lock the door,” Waller said.

Himmel agreed, stating this is a constant process of improvement. Toward the end of the workshop, the board went into closed session to further discuss the intruder detection security audit and a corrective action plan based on the April 17 findings.