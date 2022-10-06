Bryan ISD rezoning request dependent on city council approval

The Bryan Independent School District and the city of Bryan, each released statements this week regarding the school district’s plan to move forward with a request to build a new maintenance and transportation facility at the corner of Leonard Road and FM 2818.

In two previous meetings, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission denied Bryan ISD its request to rezone 95.29 acres of land from higher education use to public school use. In an effort to continue its request, BISD will present it to the Bryan City Council at Tuesday’s meeting. The council will have the final say in the matter.

“From the board perspective and even hearing from our staff, it feels very personal and they have gone and [said] we ‘don’t know anything about development,’ that we ‘don’t know anything about small business,’” BISD Board President Mark McCall said Thursday. “We have been involved in numerous economic development opportunities as a board throughout Bryan and we certainly understand that part of growing a city. But at the same time, there is a standard requirement to provide transportation, we cannot stay where we currently are. … This isn’t personal from the Board of Bryan ISD; we are just trying to move forward.”

McCall said a two-year search was conducted to find a space to build the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex, which would replace the current transportation facility located at 3000 Bonham Drive in Bryan. The school board said the new facility will include transportation and maintenance, food services, custodial, records management, a warehouse and a meeting/training space.

On Tuesday, the district’s school board president and vice president released a statement explaining their situation. On Wednesday, Bryan city staff released a statement in response to the school district and explained why Planning and Zoning denied the requests.

“The location of the transportation, maintenance and parking facility where proposed is not consistent with Bryan’s Comprehensive Plan. The land is located at a major road intersection that is prime commercial property, and a transportation and maintenance facility land use is harmful to the property values of this property and nearby property owned by others,” the statement said. “This area of town is a high-growth area and a primary route between Downtown Bryan and the RELLIS campus. The volume and type of traffic (which includes more than 100 school buses) added by a facility of this type is detrimental to the area and will adversely affect residents. It will negatively affect tax revenue for the city, county and the school district.”

Kristen Waggener, communications and marketing director for Bryan, said Thursday that Mayor Andrew Nelson is the city’s spokesperson on the issue. Nelson said Thursday that it would be “highly inappropriate” to say how he is going to vote before the official council meeting next week.

“We are not through with this process; this hasn’t even come to council yet,” he said. “While I believe that staff and P&Z have both done a fantastic job, doing a fantastic job doesn’t mean that the best decision is to agree with staff or to agree with P&Z. It is to look at how this evolved at the time that it gets presented to council.”

Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said Thursday that when Blinn College put up the property for sale, Bryan ISD was the only interested party.

“There were zero bids. Bryan ISD was the one and only person interested in the property [that] ultimately purchased the property,” she said. “There is a lot of talk about a negative effect on the tax revenue for the city. I just want to remind everyone that when Blinn College owned the property, it was not on the tax rolls. It has not been on the tax rolls for years and years.”

Carrabine also said that last fall it became clear that the “most logical place to put the facility was up near the front part of the land,” and that a feasibility study said it was “not conducive to put the facility in the back because of waterways, easements and other obstacles.”

“It would cost millions of dollars more to push it that far back on the land,” she said.

Carrabine said every decision the district makes is in the best interest of children.

“I would argue that a strong school district is a critical driver of local economic growth,” she said.

Damian Allen, a bus driver for Bryan ISD the past two years, said Thursday that there won’t be a traffic issue with the buses because they all arrive and depart at different times and go in separate directions. Regarding the need for a new transportation facility, he said it is critical.

Nelson said it appears the city of Bryan has offended some in leadership at the school district.

“People seem extremely affronted by what Planning and Zoning has done and I just think they are not understanding the role of Planning and Zoning, or if they are, they have got to work with us,” he said. “I hope they will and I hope our council will work with them. What I feel emotion about is that I love my school district ... but I also love my city … I love the families that are begging for us to have commercial and retail in one of the fastest-growing areas of the city.

“And we don’t meet those needs by putting bus facilities on the hard corner outside of Maramont, Copperfield, Traditions, or outside of any hard corners that are already highly active; and that is what we are being asked to do in the two things that got presented to P&Z. My hope is that we can work to get a bus facility and do it in a way where — with 110 acres — surely we can find a spot there or find some other spot in town. Even if we approve it, I hope we will still work to look and explore other options with them in case we can find even a better solution. I am committed to finding the best possible solution that meets both the needs of the city and the needs of the school district so that we put the citizens and our children first.”