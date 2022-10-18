Bryan ISD ready to move forward with transportation facility

The Bryan school district is ready to move forward with plans to build a new maintenance and transportation facility after the Bryan City Council unanimously approved its rezoning request.

“Plans are underway to build the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex at N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Rd,” the district’s Facebook post read last week. “Named after the late Ruby Haliburton, our beloved bus driver, the facility will house transportation, maintenance, food services, custodial, warehouse, records management and a multipurpose training room. This project was funded by the 2020 bond.”

During Monday night’s school board meeting, Paul Buckner, the district’s Energy and Construction Project Manager, said the 2020 bond packages have allocated over $78 million toward the $175 million bond.

“The complex was deemed a priority project from the very beginning of the bond steering committee, with transportation and maintenance very quickly got added into that original project. As we were going through programming, it was determined to bring in our central distribution center and the annex building there which contains our custodial warehouse, food services and records management,” he said. “But this one will also include the training site as well that the district can use. And of course it is named after Ms. Ruby Haliburton, who was a longtime Bryan ISD transportation employee and has touched the lives of thousands of families over her 36 years of working for Bryan ISD. This is going to be a way to recognize her with her service to our community.”

Buckner went on to discuss the traffic impact analysis, and said that has been one of the major topics of this project due to the impact it would cause in that area of town.

“With the daily trips, it is a fairly minimal impact it will have,” he said. “As part of the impact analysis, three of the things we are doing is putting in two left-turn lanes on Leonard Road to go into the facility, as well as a deceleration lane on FM 2818 on Harvey Mitchell Parkway.”

He also noted that of the 1,500 total daily trips, 440 will be bus trips; and the school bus impact on the total area traffic is 2%. The facility will be built 550 feet behind the corner of Leonard Road and FM 2818, according to the district. The groundbreaking will take place in January 2023 and has a 14-month construction timeline, Buckner said.

“If we can make the January 2023 groundbreaking, we will have substantial completion [by] March of 2024 and allow ... first maintenance and transportation to get moved into the complex so we can start demolition to finish off Phase 2 of Sadberry [Intermediate School],” he said. “That will take place in March/April 2024 and then demolition would be as soon as they are out of the building, we will come in and do the demolition there.”

In the 2019 bond, the district budgeted $2.8 million and purchased 28 buses along with one wheelchair accessible van, he said. Carrying over into the 2020 bond, they had $2.1 million-plus budgeted and have since spent more than $950,000; they purchased 11 buses as part of Phase 1, Buckner said.

“Phase 2 will take place this next summer of 2023. We are looking at purchasing at least another additional 10 buses to keep up with our replacements,” he said. “You don’t want to have to purchase all of these buses at once and have them all be replaced at once, so we are staggering those over the years in multiple phases to avoid that in the future.”

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine thanked Buckner for his presentation and update and also highlighted the Haliburton family members.

“I have met the Ruby Haliburton family and her daughter, in particular, wants to be very involved,” Carrabine said. “She wants to be involved with the groundbreaking, walks in the building, construction, signing the beam, you name it. Their family is very honored and very excited about this and want to be involved as much as possible. So, we will take advantage of that and include them in every way possible.”

For more information, visit bryanisd.org/apps/news/article/1671828.