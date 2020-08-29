Bryan ISD moves forward with plans to purchase land

The Bryan school district is moving forward with plans to purchase 44 acres in north Bryan for a new transportation and maintenance facility.
The site of the district’s current facility — located on Bonham Drive — will be turned into a third intermediate school, pending voters’ approval of a $175 million bond in November. The bond, if approved, also would include projects in the areas of safety and security, priority maintenance, fine arts improvements and land purchases
The purchase of the land, which is on Marino Road between Texas 21 and Tabor Road, is the district’s second attempt to secure land to relocate its transportation and
maintenance facility. Land the district previously considered near Davila Middle School was determined not to be suitable.
Bryan schools Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said Thursday following a special meeting in which board members approved the purchase that the new two-tract piece of property offered plenty of space for the facility.
Before finalizing the purchase at a price of $1.2 million, the district will complete a feasibility study in the next 60 days, Whitbeck said.
“In the middle of everything else, you have to progress for years down the road,” she said. “You have to think about those little ones that are going into intermediate school and space. You can’t stop doing that even though you’re in the middle of a pandemic.”
