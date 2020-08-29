 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan ISD moves forward with plans to purchase land
0 comments

Bryan ISD moves forward with plans to purchase land

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Christie Whitbeck

Bryan schools Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said that that the new two-tract piece of property offered plenty of space to relocate its transportation and maintenance facility.

 Eagle file photo

The Bryan school district is moving forward with plans to purchase 44 acres in north Bryan for a new transportation and maintenance facility.

The site of the district’s current facility — located on Bonham Drive — will be turned into a third intermediate school, pending voters’ approval of a $175 million bond in November. The bond, if approved, also would include projects in the areas of safety and security, priority maintenance, fine arts improvements and land purchases

The purchase of the land, which is on Marino Road between Texas 21 and Tabor Road, is the district’s second attempt to secure land to relocate its transportation and

maintenance facility. Land the district previously considered near Davila Middle School was determined not to be suitable.

Bryan schools Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said Thursday following a special meeting in which board members approved the purchase that the new two-tract piece of property offered plenty of space for the facility.

Before finalizing the purchase at a price of $1.2 million, the district will complete a feasibility study in the next 60 days, Whitbeck said.

“In the middle of everything else, you have to progress for years down the road,” she said. “You have to think about those little ones that are going into intermediate school and space. You can’t stop doing that even though you’re in the middle of a pandemic.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National News

Court finds parts of anti-riot law violate free speech

  • Updated

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the convictions of two members of a white supremacist group who admitted they punched and kicked counter-demonstrators during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, but found that part of an anti-riot law used to prosecute them “treads too far upon constitutionally protected speech."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert