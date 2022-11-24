Bryan ISD Build set to meet its goal

In August, the Bryan school district announced the formation of Bryan ISD Build, a collaboration with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity, wherein the district and the community would work together to raise $80,000 to construct a house for a local family in need.

As of the Nov. 14 board meeting, the district had raised $57,856 and is on track to meet its goal in time for the December deadline.

Although the name of the family has not been announced yet, Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said it's a family with three small children — two of whom are enrolled in Bryan elementary schools.

This project began with Carrabine’s involvement with Faith in Action where churches build homes for deserving families.

“I got to thinking about it and thought, ‘Well, if our churches can build houses, why not have the school district build one?’” Carrabine said. “I wanted this to be all about the children so that they could learn the importance of serving their community and giving back.”

From there, Carrabine started to gauge interest by checking in with faith-based leaders, parent advisory councils, leadership advisory councils and principals, and found the interest was there. Her primary goal for this project was to empower students of the district and inspire them to serve their community.

“We went to work, initially just promoting it by creating awareness, educating people about the need for affordable housing and started empowering our students,” Carrabine said.

The Bryan ISD Student Ambassadors program was then created and has grown to include about 200 students across the district, Carrabine said.

“Let’s face it, kids have more influence than the adults do because they’re so influenced by their peers, so we want them to be influenced in a good way and just stepping up as peer role models, peer leadership, servant leadership,” Carrabine said.

Carrabine said initiating Bryan ISD Build and the Student Ambassadors could not have come at a better time.

“The two worlds came together very innocently because I knew we wanted to build a house; I knew I wanted something with student leadership that we coined Student Ambassadors, and it just happened at the same time with the same amount of momentum that the two came together in the best way possible,” she said.

The Student Ambassadors program began with middle and high school students. As the program evolved, Carrabine said elementary students began asking if they could become junior ambassadors.

“Once the students got on board, we just got out of their way, and they just started doing amazing things — showing up at football games, passing out fliers, working concession stands, going to rotary meetings with me, Lions Club meetings — again, with the students telling the story from their perspective and how important it was to them to serve, so the donations started to come in,” Carrabine said. “Adults in those meetings are so impressed by our precious children and their service-oriented mindset and heart, so it’s been really cool.”

The district recently received a $40,000 matching grant from the family of Ruth Clearfield, who was an active member of the Bryan-College Station community.

“It sparked the momentum we needed, and the kids were excited, and it just felt right, so all the fundraising and donations and all that started trickling in even more so,” Carrabine said. “We’re in a really good place financially; our goal was to get to the $80,000 by the end of December. I feel very optimistic that we’re going to hit that mark.”

The district must raise $22,144 more, which amounts to $11,072 when considering the Clearfield family’s matching donation.

Apart from the fundraising, Carrabine said it was also important for Bryan ISD Build to be integrated into the district’s curriculum.

“It was linked immediately to our Essential Eight, which is our character development because it’s the epitome of community service and leadership and philanthropy," she said. "So we started integrating it and differentiating it by grade level and even having activities, some even as young as elementary, Pre-K, kindergarten, first grade.”

The Essential Eight includes kindness, tolerance, gratitude, philanthropy, work ethic, optimism, courage and leadership. For one project, all of the elementary schools received a 2x4 to paint and write messages on for the future homeowners. These 2x4s will be used in the construction of the family’s house.

“One little girl wrote, ‘I hope you love your new house,’ and it was just precious,” Carrabine said.

Carrabine added the district is going to include as many students as possible in the construction side of the project as well.

“You have to be a certain age to be able to get on the work side and swing a hammer and paint and do all that, so we’ve got kids queued up for that, especially our construction science kids who are taking classes to learn how to do this,” she said. “They’re going to be really involved, and they’re going to be shadowing contractors so that they can learn how to do electrical and plumbing and mechanical and all that.”

The idea is to work all spring to get the house built while continuing to tell the story and integrate it into the district’s curriculum.

“I hope when it’s all done, and we’ve gone through this full cycle, every single child as young as 4 years old through our seniors in high school will have that seed of intrinsic motivation planted in them forever,” Carrabine said. “It plants that seed of serving their community and just being that productive, contributing citizen that they’ll one day give back because they’re going to live and work among us one day; they’re going to be the adults in our community.”

No matter how they continue to serve outside of the district, Carrabine said she hopes the students will feel compelled to volunteer, serve, support and give back.

“That was my goal all along was to make character education become a reality, to walk the walk, not just learn about it in class with the lessons, but to take it and put it into play and for the students to feel like they owned it, that this was their project and that all the adults were just kind of behind the scenes,” she said. “It’s far exceeded my expectation as far as how rapidly things progressed and how much ownership the kids took and how they volunteered and stepped up countless times no matter what.”

According to its website, B/CS Habitat for Humanity seeks to make Bryan-College Station a place where everyone has access to affordable homeownership. With this in mind, Carrabine said B/CS Habitat for Humanity told her that even if the full $80,000 is not raised by December, they will still move forward with the build because of the momentum of the fundraising efforts.

“Seeking to put God’s love into action, B/CS Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope,” the B/CS Habitat for Humanity’s website said. “Since 1989, we’ve worked alongside 300 families and countless community members to build safe, affordable homes.”

Construction on the Bryan ISD Build house is set to begin in January 2023 with the home dedication set for May 2023.

To learn more about Bryan ISD Build or B/CS Habitat for Humanity, visit bryanisd.org and habitatbcs.org.