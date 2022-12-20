Bryan ISD Build exceeds $80,000 goal

During a special meeting called by the Bryan school district’s board of trustees last Thursday, Superintendent Ginger Carrabine announced that the Bryan ISD Build project — in collaboration with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity — has exceeded its $80,000 goal.

“This did not happen by chance,” Carrabine said. “It happened because of so many caring individuals in our community. We had parents, citizens, community, faith-based partners, school board members, so many people contributing to make this a reality.”

In attendance at Thursday’s meeting was the Quintero-Mendez family, which was announced as recipients of the five-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

“Our students and staff rose up to the challenge to build a house for a deserving family here in Bryan, Texas,” Carrabine said. “We knew we needed to raise $80,000 to build this house, so our kids rolled up their sleeves and they went to work.”

The Quintero-Mendez family includes Jose Quintero, Adriana Mendez, her mother, Abigail Mendez, and three children — Dante is a fourth grader at Kemp-Carver Elementary, and his younger siblings, Ingrid and Justin, will both join the Bryan school district in the future.

“Our kids will finally have a home and their own rooms that they can decorate to their liking,” Carl Orozco, director of development of BCS Habitat for Humanity, read in a statement from Adriana.

Orozco said the family was selected through BCS Habitat for Humanity and will receive a 0% interest loan to purchase their home that they will pay off over a 30-year mortgage.

“We are thankful for everyone helping us on our journey to building and buying our own home,” Orozco added from Adriana. “It will bring our family so much happiness and forever change our lives for the better.”

From raising funds at car washes, working concession stands and pumpkin patches to spreading awareness at community meetings, Carrabine said the students and staff of the Bryan school district were committed to building a house for a hard-working family.

“The wonderful thing about this is that it united our school communities,” she said. “Our parents worked with their students alongside the staff members to raise the money needed.”

At last Monday’s board meeting, the family of Ruth Clearfield, which was an active member of the Bryan-College Station community, was recognized for their $40,000 matching grant.

“Mrs. Ruth Clearfield has passed away, but her name lives on in the way that she continues to support our community, and when this lovely family found out what we were doing with the Bryan ISD Build in partnership with the Habitat for Humanity, they quickly called us up and offered a very generous matching gift of up to $40,000 to help us raise the money we need to build the house for a very deserving family in our community,” Carrabine said.

While the district exceeded the $80,000 mark and will not need the full $40,000, Carrabine said she could not speak highly enough of the community support shown for this project.

Apart from the fundraising, it was also important for Bryan ISD Build to be integrated into the district’s curriculum. In November, Carrabine told the Eagle how this project has been used to motivate the students of the community.

“It was linked immediately to our Essential Eight, which is our character development, because it’s the epitome of community service and leadership and philanthropy,” she said. “So we started integrating it and differentiating it by grade level and even having activities, some even as young as elementary, Pre-K, kindergarten, first grade.”

The Essential Eight includes kindness, tolerance, gratitude, philanthropy, work ethic, optimism, courage and leadership. For one project, all of the elementary schools received a 2x4 to paint and write messages on for the future homeowners. These 2x4s will be used in the construction of the family’s house.

Carrabine added the district is going to include as many students as possible in the construction side of the project as well.

“You have to be a certain age to be able to get on the work side and swing a hammer and paint and do all that, so we’ve got kids queued up for that, especially our construction science kids who are taking classes to learn how to do this,” she said. “They’re going to be really involved, and they’re going to be shadowing contractors so that they can learn how to do electrical and plumbing and mechanical and all that.”

The idea is to work all spring to build the house while continuing to tell the story and integrate it into the district’s curriculum.

“I hope when it’s all done, and we’ve gone through this full cycle, every single child as young as 4 years old through our seniors in high school will have that seed of intrinsic motivation planted in them forever,” Carrabine said. “It plants that seed of serving their community and just being that productive, contributing citizen that they’ll one day give back because they’re going to live and work among us one day; they’re going to be the adults in our community.”

No matter how they continue to serve outside of the district, Carrabine said she hopes the students will feel compelled to volunteer, serve, support and give back.

“My goal all along was to make character education become a reality, to walk the walk, not just learn about it in class with the lessons, but to take it and put it into play and for the students to feel like they owned it, that this was their project and that all the adults were just kind of behind the scenes,” she said. “It’s far exceeded my expectation as far as how rapidly things progressed and how much ownership the kids took and how they volunteered and stepped up countless times no matter what.”

Construction on the Quintero-Mendez house is scheduled to begin in January 2023 with the home dedication set for May 2023.

To learn more about Bryan ISD Build or B/CS Habitat for Humanity, visit bryanisd.org and habitatbcs.org.