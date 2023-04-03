The Bryan school district board of trustees unanimously voted to adopt a resolution during its workshop Monday, one week after receiving a teaching and learning update regarding the simultaneous changes in the public school accountability system and state assessment structure — authorized by House Bill 3906 in 2019.

These changes to the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness and STAAR End-Of-Course assessments by the Texas Education Agency have created a stir in Texas public schools as they could potentially hurt campus and district accountability ratings. Therefore, six clauses outlining the district’s reasoning for the resolution followed by four resolved clauses to further illustrate the district’s legislative priorities are included.

In summary, the resolution states that because the Texas Legislature passed HB 3906 and the TEA has made “vast changes to the content, structure, and administration of the state assessments,” proposed an “A-F Accountability Refresh” for 2023 that cannot be compared side-by-side to 2022, raised the College, Career and Military Readiness cut (passing) score by 47% for 2022 graduates amid a state and national teacher workforce shortage, the board resolved that the Legislature adopt the four resolutions presented.

In the first resolved clause, the board calls the Legislature “to institute a hold harmless year for 2023 accountability.” Following Monday’s workshop, Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning, explained what this would mean for Texas public schools.

“We would still take the state accountability test this year; all of our students would be assessed, we’d have all the data from it, but there wouldn’t be an accountability rating that was overlaid on any public school system because the system is so changing and so new,” Ybarra said. “This would allow the schools to understand what that system is, allow students to experience what that new test is without that high stakes feel to it.”

The second resolved clause asks that the TEA maintain the 2022 CCMR cut scores, while the last two resolved clauses urge and implore the Legislature “to limit state assessment programs to those required to meet federal ESSA [Every Student Succeeds Act] requirements and reduce the time students spend taking state tests” and “replace the A-F system for public schools with one that honors the complex work of educators throughout the state.”

Board President Julie Harlin said she and the board’s executive team will be at the Texas Capitol in Austin on April 28 to relay the resolution’s message in person.

“It’s not enough just for us to have a resolution and put that into the world, so we are planning a trip to Austin,” Harlin said.

In line with this messaging, Linda Montoya, Crystal Goodman and Brian Merrell, all executive directors of school leadership, joined Ybarra to provide an update on how the district is preparing students for academic success beyond standardized testing.

Through measures of academic progress and district-based assessments and other anecdotal information that teachers collect, Ybarra said she and her team are able to determine how far the district can take students and what they are prepared to learn next. This includes creating and providing the materials teachers need to ensure the academic success of their students.

Following spring benchmark testing, Montoya said all campuses met to discuss student data and create a plan of action. She noted that each student has an individual folder based on their data that lists skills that need to be improved upon.

“Now that we have these benchmarks and these portfolios to work with, we’ve got something organized and tangible, and the kids already know it,” board member Ruthie Waller said.

This opens the door for instruction to be differentiated by students with extensions available based on student needs with tutoring being offered before, during or after school and even on weekends, Montoya said. Intervention blocks are also weaved into school schedules to target specific skills.

Goodman added that in addition to an individualized tutoring approach, students are setting goals for themselves and celebrating those victories as they come.

“Our students are motivated because they’re seeing success, which is really, really exciting,” Montoya said.

By showing the students their results on these assessments, Merrell said the students have become more aware of their test scores and what they need to work on, resulting in them recognizing their personal strengths and weaknesses.

“It’s been interesting to watch sort of the evolution of the use of it in the staff, as well as the students understanding what those scores mean and how to use them,” Merrell said. “Knowing not everybody’s going to be at the same place or the same path, being able to differentiate that becomes really, really powerful at this time of year.”