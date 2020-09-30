Bryan ISD auctioning off original Viking Gym floor

The Bryan school district is auctioning off pieces of the original 50-year-old Bryan High School gym floor.

Much of the original gym floor was destroyed following hail damage to the school in May, but some pieces were salvaged and will be up for auction through Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.

“Since it’s construction 50 years ago, some of the best memories that Bryan High School Viking pride and tradition are built on have taken place on the hardwood of the original gym floor,” a message from the school district states.

The 26 different pieces of the gym floor can be found at https://swicoauctions.com/online/26 and people can place bids through Thursday afternoon.

The panels, which are being sold as Bryan ISD surplus, are listed as about 6 feet by 6 feet and the description states everything must be removed by Saturday at 4 p.m., with various pickup options available.