Bryan High's Theatre presents 'Airness'

Viking Theatre presents ‘Airness’

The Bryan Viking Theatre program will present “Airness,” its first showing of the season, starting Sept. 29.

“Airness” is the story of Nina, who enters her first air guitar competition thinking winning will be easy. A Bryan High news release said, “’Airness’ is an exuberant reminder that everything you need to rock is already inside us.”

Performances are Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 and again Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 at 7 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8. All performances are in Bryan High’s Black Box Theatre.

Tickets are $15, available at the door and online at bhsvikingtheatre.com.

“Airness” is directed by Forrest Gamble, assisted by Braedon Lawless.

Cast members are Hailey Graves, Grace Dubose, Sofia Spanhel, Camden Adams, Ben Prejean, Caden Adams, Emma Forester, Kierra Vigil, Bella Vigil, Brian Navarro, Sophia Paez and Nathan Johansen.

Crew members include Haylie Wise, Rylee Schulz, Paris James, Gavin Neff, Josie Bettis, Lite Williamson, Kai Kirk, Sophia Gutierrez, William Gutierrez, Eleanor Abbott, Juan Martinez, Lee Grizzle, Ariana Meyer, Zach Gralum, Tony Newman, Julian Ford and Spencer Quintana.