Bryan High Shy-Annes dance their way to New York City

Senior members of the Bryan High School Shy-Annes Drill Team figuratively danced their way to New York City on Saturday to prepare for their performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

The group of 12 dancers and entourage of 15, including director Taylor Torres Martinez and multiple family members, left for the Big Apple in the early morning hours Saturday. Between then and the show Thursday morning, the dancers planned for a week of sightseeing and rehearsals for their nationally televised performance on the parade route in Mahattan.

Because their contest pom routine with a Michael Jackson theme was the highest-scoring dance of the Ascension Dance Contest earlier this year, Spirit of America invited the Shy-Annes to participate in the parade.

“The idea is that if we keep qualifying … the seniors will be able to go [to New York] every year moving forward,” said Kylie Mervish, senior captain of the Shy-Annes.

Itzury Silva, a senior first lieutenant of the Shy-Annes, started dancing in middle school and returned to it in her freshman year of high school, stating that it has been a huge part of her life the past four years. She was shocked when it was announced that she and her peers would be flying to New York.

“It feels like a dream that I never thought I would ever accomplish,” Silva said.

Mervish began dancing when she was 7, and said the older dancers in her studio made her want to keep pursuing it. Now, as one of those seniors, Mervish said it feels surreal to perform in the parade.

Adorned in reindeer costumes, Mervish and Silva jingled with joy while talking about the upcoming experience.

“I’m just so excited, and I’m really blessed to have this opportunity,” Mervish said.

To prepare for this performance, Spirit of America sent a video of the required dance to all participants prior to their arrival in New York. Although learning the dance over video was not the easiest task, Mervish said she and her fellow Shy-Annes worked together to master its fast movements and intricate footwork set to the song “Run Run Rudolph.”

“The group of us got together and tried to practice it all together and figure it out, and we’ve just been repping it, repping it, repping it to make sure that we’re ready when we get to New York,” Mervish said.

The Shy-Annes will dance alongside dancers from all over the nation, Mervish added.

Now that she realized her dream, Mervish said she hopes her experience will encourage younger dancers to pursue theirs. Opportunities are out there; you just have to do the work and make it happen, she said.

“I know that this experience is just going to open my eyes to a lot of the world, being in New York, it’s such a big city; there’s so much to see there, and I think I will learn a lot,” Mervish said.

Their sightseeing itinerary included a visit to The National September 11 Memorial & Museum, the Statue of Liberty, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall to see the “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” and tickets to none other than “MJ the Musical” on Broadway.

Although the Shy-Annes performed at Disney World in 2021, Martinez said she is eager to bring the dancers to New York to get a glimpse of the world.

“Of course I’m excited for them to perform in the parade, but I’m moreso excited just for them to see the city and be exposed to something like that because lots of these kids, like I said, we took them to Disney last year, but that was the first time so many of them had ever touched foot in an airport,” Martinez said. “I think just to see New York and the big Rockefeller tree and to go see the Radio City Rockettes and all of the extra stuff that we get to do alongside the parade — it’ll just be so magical to see it through their eyes, so we’re so excited.”

When it came time to raise funds for the trip, Martinez said the Shy-Annes Booster Club stepped up in a huge way.

“They volunteer their time and effort to just ensure that we’re successful; they help to supplement funds that aren’t covered through my school district budget, and so they help us a ton financially through fundraisers and different stuff like that, and of course we’re heavy on ensuring that the kids do the work,” Martinez said. “It just teaches the kids, you know, you have to work for everything in this life and teaches them the value of a dollar — nothing comes free, so those are good life lessons for them to learn now, and our booster club is wonderful about ensuring that that philanthropy kind of mindset gets instilled in them at a young age,” Martinez said.