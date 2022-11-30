Bryan High aims to make spirits bright with Electric Light Orchestra concert

Members of the Bryan High School orchestra are delighted to bring the holiday spirit to the community during the Electric Light Orchestra concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the BISD Performing Arts Center.

In addition to holiday classics, the orchestra will be performing with the accompaniment of a light show produced by Kevin Schmidt with A-Plus Audio in Brenham.

Bryan High School orchestra director Glenn Lemons said his goal has been to develop concerts around a theme. For this particular concert, Lemons said he was inspired by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra with a light show set to classic holiday tunes such as “Silent Night” and “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” with a hint of rock flair.

Senior violinists Cheyenne Campbell and Luis Garcia have been in orchestra since sixth grade. They agreed that this concert provides the audience with a renewed perspective of what orchestra can look and sound like. In fact, both are featured singers in “Little Drummer Boy,” which is Campbell’s favorite part of the show.

Garcia said orchestra members have been working hard to perfect their performance in order to put on a great show for those in attendance.

“It’s a lot of work, too, but it pays off in the end,” Garcia said.

Campbell said when most people think of orchestra, they typically think of string instruments. With this concert, they get a little bit of everything.

In addition to the string orchestra, the audience will hear the musical stylings of Sandy Farris on piano, Derek Lemons (Glenn’s son) on bass guitar, Bryan school district’s mariachi director James Mosqueda on drums and David Henry on keyboard. Each of these four adults shares a unique connection to the orchestra.

Farris worked for the Bryan school district and has been involved with the Electric Light Orchestra concert for many years, she said.

Derek Lemons transcribed all of the music for the concert and created a medley to combine all of the songs together rather than have them be separate pieces of music. That was a special project for him and his father, who said Derek is a vital part of the show.

“It was a good experience for me and him because while, yes I did write this, this is also one of my first pieces of music that’s ever getting played by an orchestra or something [similar],” Derek said.

Mosqueda leads the district’s Los Vokingos mariachi band program. The Los Vokingos will be opening the Electric Light Orchestra concert with a prelude of three songs.

Henry became involved with the district’s music program when his daughter joined the sixth grade choir, and he has maintained the connection over the years. A longtime friend of Lemons, Henry said this is his first year collaborating with the orchestra for the concert.

“What I do is I supply the sound that’s missing,” Henry said. “This [the keyboard] can be, at any given time, an organ or brass or pad, meaning ‘schmoozy’ sounds, so at any given time, there might be a requirement for some specialized sounds that this electronic instrument can make.”

When the time comes to perform Monday, Henry said he is eager to hear the students shine.

“Having had a kid that went through Bryan ISD, I always love it when Bryan ISD puts its best foot forward musically,” Henry said. “I’m anxious, not for myself, but for the kids to perform.”

This event is free and open to the public, but the orchestra is asking for a $5 donation per seat. Tickets can be found online at bryanisdfinearts.ludus.com/.