Bryan engineers plan to stabilize Briar Creek channel

Bryan City engineers are in the design phase of stabilizing the banks along Briar Creek off the North Earl Rudder Freeway access road, in order to reduce erosion and improve the Briar Creek channel.

Bryan city engineers Paul Kaspar and Kelly Sullivan hosted a public input meeting Wednesday with residents who live in homes adjacent and parallel to the creek on Apple Creek and Cherry Creek Circle in Bryan.

Kaspar said the banks have become unstable due to erosion and are affecting those properties along the creek. About 25 residents attended the meeting in Bryan’s Municipal Building to express their concerns regarding flooding conditions and erosion.

“Residents have stated they have lost ground, earth, including whatever was sitting on that earth to the creek,” Kaspar said after the meeting. “That happens over the years as that creek continues to erode, flood waters go through there and cause street bank erosion and that is what we are trying to stabilize there. We are looking at armoring that channel side so that it doesn’t keep eroding and threatening fences.”

In addition, over the years in various locations, property owners have had trouble with their fences, where the area behind their fences would wash down into the creek, Kaspar said.

“As the creek can change over time, that is a normal process and stream bank erosion projects are really trying to stabilize the banks of those creeks so that they don’t cause problems; that is the focus of this current project,” he said.

In 2020, a concrete lining was installed to a section of the creek, Kaspar said, and the erosion has occurred along grass-lined sections after the concrete was installed. The goal of this proposed project is to continue the stabilization from the already placed concrete lining, all the way to the end of the 900-foot channel, according to city staff.

In order to stabilize the creek, Kaspar said they are proposing to stabilize the remaining slopes by using bioengineered walls that would hold geobags, which are large bags filled with sand or soil.

“Geobags are the solution. … You wouldn’t see the bags long-term,” he said. “They are there to provide the armoring underneath; the residents would just see green banks over time.”

Kaspar said they also plan to use constructed rock riffles, where rocks are placed strategically to provide energy dissipation at certain locations within the creek to transmit water flow, according to city staff.

“Both of the projects, the focus of them were stream bank stabilization," he said. "We're trying to keep the side slopes from continuing to further degrade and cause damage to private property owner’s backyards along the stretch,” he said. “We will do our best to maintain that aquatic habitat. At the bottom of the creek, [there is] a term called, ‘ordinary high watermark.’ So we will try to have our project be above that in terms of stabilizing the two banks on either side and then leave the bottom of the channel at a natural condition so the turtles, the fish and everything that lives down there, aren’t disturbed.”

Sullivan said residents asked if this project was being done to improve flooding conditions within the channel.

“We would like to clarify that this scope is for stabilizing the bank. It certainly will not make flooding worse or negatively impact any conveyance in the channel,” Sullivan said after the meeting. “We are working on potential downstream improvements that will help with flooding here, but it is in the very early discussion stages.”

Kaspar said they have a drainage easement running and their work will primarily stay within that drainage easement.

“We are not going to go buy up people’s backyards and create a monster-wide channel twice the size that it is today; that is not part of what this scope is,” he said. “Everyone likes to see flooding reduction, and everyone was hoping for that, but [residents] understood that this was a stream-based stabilization. We had more than one person who said they were very happy we were stabilizing those banks. Another person [at the meeting] expressed anecdotally how many feet of their yard back behind the fence, had been lost to the creek over the years and we’re looking to see that get stabilized.”

Kaspar said this is a council-approved project in the city’s capital improvement plan. At a later council meeting the council will need to approve the construction contract once it is put out to bid, and the design will be completed in Fiscal Year 2023, he said.

Sullivan said a second public input meeting will be held after the first of the year, to showcase full design, completion of plans and hear feedback from residents.