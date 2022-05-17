Bryan Council swears in Edge, passes rezoning request

The Bryan City Council welcomed incoming Councilman James Edge and approved changing a zoning classification, which would allow for potential student housing to be built for the students of Blinn College in Bryan, during its meeting Tuesday night in the Bryan Municipal Building.

As a fourth-generation Bryan native, Edge said his family has been in the community for a long time and is grateful to serve Bryan. He and his wife, Linda, have three sons, Douglas, Matthew and James.

“I cannot express how grateful I am and I will do what I can to represent the [Bryan] city council,” Edge said after being sworn in. “I am looking forward to work with council to preserve the quality of life in the City of Bryan.”

Edge, 57, was sworn in by the Honorable Judge Steve Smith. Edge was the lone candidate who filed to fill the seat. Edge’s unexpired term will end in November 2024. He will replace Councilman Flynn Adcock, who died in January.

The approved zoning request changed from a combination of a commercial and residential district, to a multiple-family district on 6.2 acres of land at 2539 E. Villa Maria Road at the intersection with Red River Drive.

Within the multiple-family district, land uses include low-rise multifamily dwellings, garden apartments, condominiums, duplexes and townhouses. Recreational, religious, health and educational uses intended to service residential areas also are permitted, according to staff officials.

Two previous applications to rezone the property to a multiple-family district were submitted during the past 20 years; both applications had plans to build an apartment complex and neither came to fruition, according to staff officials.

This rezoning would allow for an apartment complex to be built, which could provide housing for Blinn College students since the complex would be walking distance from the school.

City staff received an application from Justin Walton who has plans to build “The MODS” apartment complex, and in order to consider rezoning, the city had to approve the acreage to a multiple-family district in order to build the complex on the property. Walton presented the plan at the meeting for a 254-student housing apartment complex, which would include 13 buildings with four units in each building.

“Students will be able to walk to class for the first time ever. We are trying to meet the demand of students,” he told the council. “As a parent of a student who attends Blinn, there is no on-campus housing … our project will support Blinn College. No other project will let kids walk to class, and the need for student housing is long overdue.”

During the public hearing, 11 Bryan residents spoke against the zoning request, while seven residents spoke in favor of the request. Prior to the meeting, 73 written petitions were sent to the city opposing the rezoning while 251 individuals signed a petition in favor of the request.

Those who spoke in opposition mentioned their objections at the hearing and in written form, including: worsened flooding and drainage issues; Blinn College not needing any additional housing options; existing multi-family residential development in the area may have worse traffic, noise and litter; and air pollution may be increased by the development, according to staff officials.

Jim and Carlota Woolley, who live on Camelot Drive, both spoke against the rezoning due to flooding in their neighborhood being potentially worsened by the new complex, and may cause an increase in traffic and noise.

“Flood waters go through our yards from our neighbor’s yard, and their properties are entirely in flood plain,” Jim Woolley said. “Twice during heavy rainfall, a sewer opening has overflowed dumping sewage into the street, and that is not a healthy situation.”

Robert Van Brunt also spoke in opposition and told the council the potential complex would impact the value of their homes.

“[This complex] is not an asset, and would be built to the minimum standard and deteriorate over time,” he said. “Retired people are dependent on their homes.”

Larry Godfrey, who also lives on Debbie Drive, spoke against the rezoning and mentioned issues concerning flooding and the decline in student enrollment at Blinn.

“I look across the creek at what is going to be the apartments if approved … I am aware of the information that is given now is that a lot of these students will be transferred from this campus out to Rellis [Campus],” he said. “People of this generation don’t want to go to school, they want to go right into a tech job and they aren’t interested in school … so most likely it is going to decline heavily in population.”

Andrew Cobb spoke in favor of the rezoning and said, “I live in Bryan, and I registered to vote today, and I urge you all to vote yes so I can walk to class.”

There were five people who spoke at the podium in favor of the rezoning following Cobb and each said the same statement as Cobb.

Jeffrey Leatherwood said he owns a real estate company and is excited about this project.

“This is a piece of commercial property across a college campus,” he said. “I would be proud to have my kids go there, and I think they would like the opportunity to walk to campus. We absolutely need this housing.”

Heidi Wellman spoke in favor and said from the prospective of a college student one of the hard of factors is finding a place to live.

“My six roommates are having a hard time trying to find a place to live,” she said. “A lot of places are too expensive or booked.”

The city council passed the vote unanimously for the rezoning request following a presentation by Walton, Martin Zimmermann, the assistant director of planning and development services and members of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Marca Ewers with the Planning and Zoning Commission said they considered the flooding and the drainage concerns, and as a part of the site plan process the developer will have an engineer produce a drainage report that must be approved by the city.

After the meeting, Zimmermann said now that the vote has passed, the next steps would be for Walton, as the applicant, to bring forth his proposal to city staff.

“It is really all in the applicant’s hands at this point,” he said. “They need to get their proposal ready for site plan approval and construction plans, and all of that information needs to be submitted to the city for approval and it would go through that administrative review process.”

He also noted as part of the development review process, if the applicant can’t meet certain standards, there is a potential for those to come back to council.

“The timeline is all in the applicant’s hands, so city staff is taking it from here unless it comes back to council for whatever reason,” he said.

