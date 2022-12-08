Bryan community glows during Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade

The Bryan community was glowing Thursday night as 60 parade entries adorned in lights traveled past them during Downtown Historic Bryan’s Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade. With a theme of “The Holidays Are Sweeter In Bryan,” sweetness surrounded the parade with candy decorations, gingerbread houses and fun-filled holiday décor.

“I’m really excited to see the different themes for the floats,” Abigail Noel, Destination Bryan's communications manager, said prior to the parade. “We’ve only started adding themes for the parade in the past two years, so I know everyone’s really excited about that.”

New to the event this year was a panel of judges which scored the floats on a number of categories, including overall décor, relevancy to the theme, creativity and an overall score for the float in general, Noel said. Two emcees, KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley and KBTX anchor/reporter Karla Castillo, introduced the floats as they drove or walked past.

“Those are some fun additions I’m really excited to see this year,” Noel said.

Noel said the scores will be tallied, and the first- and second-place winners will most likely be announced on Friday.

Melina El Bedoui and her brother, Elyan, were all smiles watching the parade go by. Wearing light-up Santa hats, the pair danced on the sidewalk and waved to every person and float that passed.

Their father, Wael El Bedoui, said the family relocated from Tunisia just 10 months ago and said the parade was a great event for his family.

“It’s amazing, especially for the kids,” El Bedoui said. “It’s very good.”

Kaiden Utz held his cousin, Jeremiah Williford, on his shoulders as he said he and his family come to the parade every year. Jeremiah’s sister, Kamryn, stood beside them as the parade passed.

“It’s always really fun,” Utz said. “It’s fun seeing the same things, but I also like seeing the new stuff, too.”

Kamryn said her favorite part was seeing her sister in the parade, and Kaiden said his was the float inspired by the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” with Cousin Eddie’s RV topped with a colorfully lit Christmas tree.

That seemed to be a crowd favorite, as Crystal Crowell, executive director of Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, echoed that sentiment. Her daughter, Addi, rode on BVCASA’s float, and Crowell stood proud watching her wave along the parade route.

“We come here every year,” Crowell said. “We love the Downtown Bryan parade because there are so many lights, and it’s really cool to see all the different floats.”

Whether it’s holiday decorations, entertainment or delicious food you’re after, Crowell said the Bryan parade is a great place to find it all.

“It’s definitely family-friendly, it’s free, and there’s really nothing else like it,” Crowell said. “It’s the only one that has lights on everything, there’s lots of places to sit and places to eat before and after, so it’s just fun.”

Following the parade, a section of Main Street remained blocked off for guests to enjoy live music, activities, Christmas shopping or to enjoy Downtown Bryan cuisine.