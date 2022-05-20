Bryan Collegiate High School seniors showcase their college colors

Bryan Collegiate High School seniors gathered with their teachers, peers, friends and family to celebrate where they plan to go to college during Friday afternoon’s College Colors Day at the BCHS gymnasium.

Ivan Sanchez, one of the 71 graduating seniors, plans to attend Texas A&M University to pursue a degree in economics, and was pleased to celebrate with his fellow classmates.

“I think this is the most exciting event we have here at school where it shows off all of our hard work and it pays off to say where we are attending college, including how much scholarship money we received and all of the awards we got,” he said after the ceremony. “I am excited to get things going, we have been in school a long time for 12 years, and now we are actually getting on with our life and getting ready for our career; I am ready for it.”

Each student received a college T-shirt from a representative of the university they plan to attend, or a faculty member present, and Tommy Roberts, principal of BCHS, introduced the seniors by congratulating all who played a part in the students’ journeys.

“We are so excited to celebrate our many seniors today, thank you parents for your commitment to these kids over the past several years, and for helping us help them,” he said. “We are here today celebrating the Class of 2022 at our annual College Colors Day, which is similar to an athletic signing ceremony, where students are presented with their college T-shirts to recognize their achievements and their efforts over the last four years.”

The school was unable to hold the ceremony the past two years due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roberts said, but the graduating seniors were able to attend the event as spectators as freshmen in 2019.

“The [COVID-19 pandemic] has had an impact on teaching and learning and how we do things. This year these guys have gained a lot of ground, and I am incredibly proud of their successes and the truly meaningful thing to me is their successes,” he said. “As a high school principal and as an educator, it is about the fruition of everybody’s work; I do this job because of ceremonies like this. … When the students come back and tell us that the preparation we gave them helped them be better in college that is music to our ears.”

After all of the seniors received their shirts, three students were selected for a sports-style press conference to share their thoughts on attending college in the fall.

Among the selected three was Jay Nobles, who plans to attend Texas A&M-San Antonio to pursue a degree in business. He thanked his parents and siblings for inspiring him to keep going.

“I am the oldest and I am a role model for [my younger siblings] and I want to thank all of them for inspiring me,” he said. “This is the next chapter in our lives, and having our classmates announce where they are going to school was exciting. … Bryan Collegiate gave us a great opportunity. We are graduating with a lot of college credits, which is amazing and a really good head start.”

Graduating senior Hayley Hernandez also participated in the press conference and said she plans to attend Sam Houston State University in Huntsville to pursue a degree in criminal justice.

“This whole ceremony was exciting because I didn’t know where everyone was going to go and what they were going to do in college,” she said. “I am excited to see where I go in life and to see how successful I will become. … I am also nervous to walk across the stage but I am really happy.”

Eva Vega-Tirado attended the ceremony with her family and plans to attend Texas A&M to major in kinesiology.

“High school ended so quickly, and I am nervous and excited all at the same time,” she said after receiving her new A&M shirt.

Eva’s brother, Jesus, was happy to see his sister prepare for graduation after announcing where she was going to college.

“With everything that happened in the last few years with the [pandemic], it was an interesting path,” he said. “I have continued to remind my sister to always reach out if she needs anything, and to get involved in any college organization she can and to always be open to meeting new people.”

Bryan Collegiate High School seniors cross the Texas A&M Rudder Auditorium stage at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.