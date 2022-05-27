Bryan Collegiate High School graduates encouraged to achieve their goals

Bryan Collegiate High School graduates are onto the next phase of their lives after 71 graduates received their diploma Friday night at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Auditorium.

Tommy Roberts, principal of Bryan Collegiate High School, welcomed the graduates and their families and shared how much work the students put in during their four years at the early college school.

“Graduates, I have watched you all grow and mature into young adults and I am so proud of all that you have accomplished,” he said. “Together as a class you have earned just over 3,400 college credit hours with an average of 49 college credit hours apiece. Between all of you, you have earned almost 200 college acceptances and you have served almost 10,000 community service hours in our local community that has given you so much.

“Additionally, 14 of you have gone above and beyond what is required of you to earn a high school diploma, and earned your associates degree from Blinn College.”

Zaid Torres, the school’s valedictorian, plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in nursing and hopes to work in the medical field. During his speech, he noted how difficult high school had been for the Class of 2022.

“I know these past two years have been extremely stressful for many of us, but despite all of the procrastination and ‘absences,’ we are about to walk the stage and be done with high school,” he said. “This is a sad, exciting and kind of a terrifying experience, because there is a whole life ahead of us. But, I believe in all of you because the first step to achieving anything is to believe.

“I came into the United States at the age of 9 not knowing anyone or anything, including the language and culture of this country. But it is thanks to people that I met throughout the years who believed in me that I am here today.”

He went on to thank the many teachers who helped him over the years, and his parents and siblings who encouraged him along the way; and reminded parents in the audience to commend their children for completing high school.

“It is hard to graduate from this school. I want to ask all of the parents when this ceremony ends to please hug your child and let them know that you are proud that they have your unconditional love and support, but above all, continue supporting them and believing in them,” he concluded.

The senior class selected BCHS teacher Jonathan Gonzalez to give the keynote address, Roberts said. Gonzalez gave an empowering speech for the graduates and shared the hardships he overcame before he began teaching at BCHS in 2018.

“Ten years ago I had the opportunity to stand in front of a crowd like this in this same building during my own high school graduation, and when I think back to that moment I didn’t take the time to say what was in my heart,” he said. “I have made mistake after mistake, and yet I try my best to learn from them and move on. I have faced disappointment enough times to break almost any person. … I tried my best to be better than I was, and that is all I really want from all of you is to just try, because really that is the only thing we end up doing in our lives.”

He said he tries to tell people what they mean to him while they are still in his life, because “sometimes things happen and you don’t get the chance to say the things you should have.”

He proceeded to call out some of the graduates in the audience, who had impacted his time teaching.

“Eduardo [Reyes], I am sorry I forgot about your essay that one time,” he recalled. “I hope you don’t hold that against me, and I hope you don’t forget about me when you become the next Elon Musk. Arely [Rojas], it looks like we both made it, it wasn’t easy but we made it. But we still got work to do, but I believe in you. I believe in all of you.

“Christian [Navarro], you were more of a man at 15 years old than some people will ever be in their life. Keep working hard and whatever you want in this life will be within reach. … [All students] taught me what it means to give everything to something, and whenever I felt like giving up, all I had to do was think about all of you and that was my strength.”

Reyes plans to attend Texas A&M University-Commerce at the A&M RELLIS Campus, to major in computer science and hopes to become a computer programmer. Rojas plans to attend Sam Houston State University to major in criminal justice and hopes to serve the public in the law enforcement industry. Navarro plans to attend Texas A&M to major in aerospace engineering and hopes to become a NASA engineer.

