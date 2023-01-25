Bryan-College Station's future discussed at 2023 Economic Outlook Conference

Brazos Valley officials discussed plans for “mapping the future” Wednesday during the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce's annual Economic Outlook Conference by highlighting economic growth the community has seen in recent years and making ongoing projections.

Jim Gaines, a research economist at the Texas Real Estate Research Center and the keynote speaker during Wednesday’s conference at the Hilton College Station, addressed multiple topics including inflation, unemployment, interest rates, population and housing markets for Bryan-College Station and Texas as a whole.

Gaines said Texas is still adding people at a significant rate, growing from 25 million people in 2019 to 29 million in the 2020 census and surpassing 30 million in 2022. Texas netted 400,000 people a year on average, Gaines said, or about 180,000 to 190,000 households.

“Our economy locally has been really good," he pointed out. "If we summarize what has gone on in the last 10 years from 2012 to 2022 [in B-CS], we have added about 40,000 people, 26,000 jobs, we have had 35,000 homes that have been bought and sold. In 2012, the number of homes sold was 2,300 and last year it was almost 3,800; it has been picking up."

Gaines also said B-CS topped a trillion dollars in residential home sales in 2021 and replicated that in 2022.

“The median home price increased from $154,500 to $289,000 annually. We have permitted about 13,000 single-family permits, with over 1,500 of those in 2022,” he said. “I don’t think we are going to make that in 2023.”

Wendy Flynn, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty of Bryan-College Station, was in attendance and said she was interested in Gaines' perspective on the local economy and on real estate in the market.

“I would like to see continued growth in terms of increasing the number of homes in our community, but in a thoughtful way so that growth doesn’t cause new problems,” she said. “A very mindful, thoughtful approach to growth is what I would like to see for the housing market.”

As someone in real estate, Flynn advised that the best thing for realtors and clients to do during this time is look at the data research economists have provided, to better prepare for the year ahead.

“Following the economy and the economists’ predictions and looking at the data, is critically important to us as realtors,” she said.

Flynn also advised that it is a great time to sell, because housing inventory is low.

“What I tell people now when I am talking to sellers is, ‘We are in a beauty pageant and a pricing war.’ So your home has to look perfect and beautiful like Miss America perfect,” she said. “And we have to price competitively; it is a funny time where the things you think don’t go together, are going together. So you have these increases in high-medium prices with limited inventory. It works together, but those are things that you don’t expect to come together.”

Gaines also addressed Texas' population growth that is estimated to approach half a million people by 2060. Included among that boom was College Station's growth of nearly 50,000 people in the last 20 years to a population of 116,276 in 2020, according to the census.

Former Rep. Bill Flores, who represented Texas’ 17th congressional district between 2011-21 and is a vice chair for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, gave a presentation on ERCOT and what Texas energy has looked like in recent years and what he hopes it accomplishes going forward.

Flores explained that ERCOT does not own any generation, transmission or distribution of assets and that it is not the grid, but that ERCOT manages the grid as a technology operation. Flores said Texas needs to add substantial reliable generation resources to power its growth. Texas’ legacy thermal generation resources are aging and will need to be recapitalized at the same time that new resources are being added, he said.

Natalie Ruiz, the director of economic development for College Station, gave a presentation on the development and redevelopment of property in College Station. She discussed the redevelopment of Providence Park after Dallas-based Big Sky Medical became the new owner of the Westinghouse Building.

Ruiz said the redevelopment of the Northgate district is adding 734 new apartment units with 1,827 bedrooms. Ruiz also mentioned negotiations with Texas A&M to house an esports facility in Post Oak Mall, and noted the potential to redevelop the Wolf Pen Creek area surrounding the mall by adding additional housing or mixed-use housing in the future.

Ruiz also noted a significant impact for College Station regarding employment diversification, where in 2012 there were 50% of jobs in the public sector. As of 2022, there are 49.2% of jobs in the public sector, with private sector jobs now in the lead at 50.8%, she said.

In Gaines' keynote address, he said the growth of private sector jobs is good for the local economy.

“The good news and bad news is Texas A&M University is the 900-pound gorilla, and creates economic stability in the area," he said. "Because the university doesn’t tend to expand or contract in major ways, and that is the main component of government jobs. The private sector is growing about 2.57% a year, where the government sector is only growing about 1.5% per year. … In 1990 it was almost 50/50, and what it means now is we have been able to grow private sector jobs. Manufacturing jobs and business services jobs, healthcare jobs have been growing, and it is good we have that in the community.”

Joey Dunn, the deputy city manager for Bryan, gave a presentation on new subdivisions and annexations in the city and large projects they have in the works regarding enhancements and developments. He discussed some of the challenges they are facing when it comes to future investments, including the cost of debt, good and services, and working capital; hiring vacancies and forecasting due to market uncertainties.

Additional program speakers included: Susan Ballabina, vice president for academic and strategic partnerships at Texas A&M; Dan Rudge, executive director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization; and Luis Ribera, program director for Texas A&M Agriculture & Food Policy Center.

To view all of the 2022 conference presentations, visit bcsvirtualevents.org/2023-e-notebook/ or bcsvirtualevents.org/session-event-2023/.