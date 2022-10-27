Bryan-College Station to host numerous Halloween activities this weekend

Looking for a fun, Halloween-themed place to take the children this weekend? Or maybe, now that fall is in the air, an outdoor festival is more to your choosing?

The final weekend in October is here, and there are plenty of family friendly options for all Bryan-College Station residents to enjoy.

Here is a sampling:

Bryan activities

Bryan-College Station's first outdoor haunted scare park, Delusions Scream Park Haunted Attraction, is open from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 7-10 p.m. Sunday at 11624 FM 2549 in Bryan. To purchase tickets, visit delusionsscreampark.com.

Trunk or Treat So Kids Can Eat will take place from 3-6 p.m. Saturday in the Bryan High School parking lot located at 3450 Campus Dr. The Bryan Parks and Recreation Department and Bryan High School will host fair games, food vendors, inflatables, train rides and more. Costumes are encouraged, and upon entry guests are asked to bring five canned food items to be donated to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Rudder High School choir is hosting its Fall Festival from 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday in the school parking lot at 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. There will be food, games, performances, a costume contest, a haunted house and a movie. A garage sale kicks things off at 7 a.m. Admission is free and guests can arrive at the south parking lot.

Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity is hosting a Habitat Harvest from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at 2301 E. 29th Street in Bryan. Guests are invited to the Faith in Action pumpkin patch.

Aggie Men’s club, along with REACH, Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley and Zeta & AMC are hosting a Halloween Festival at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Boys and Girls Club located at 1910 Beck Street in Bryan. Food, bounce houses, games and a costume contest with prizes will be available. For more information, email aggiemensclub@gmail.com.

Trick or Treat at Booville, hosted by the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at 4114 Lake Atlas Drive Suite 110 in Bryan. The museum will be transformed into a spooky-free village with candy treats for children. Admission is free.

Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan will take place at 4 p.m. Monday. Guests can participate in the free family-friendly event featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo stations, crafts and more.

Dia de Los Muertos Celebration will take place from 3-10 p.m. Nov. 2 in Downtown Bryan. Casa Rodriguez is hosting a Dia de Los Muertos Celebration at the intersection of 24th Street and Bryan Avenue. This free family-friendly event features live music, activities for children, vendors and more.

College Station activities

The Southwood Community Center is hosting a fall dance from 6-9 p.m. Friday at 1520 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Guests ages 55 and up are invited to enjoy an evening of dancing and board games. Light refreshments will be available and admission is free.

Stampede College Station is hosting a Tejano Halloween Bash at 9 p.m. Friday with Tejano and country music and a Halloween costume contest at the Post Oak Mall, located at 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.

The Texas A&M Agronomy Corn Maze will be open Friday and again Sunday-Monday at 2748 F&B Road. There will be a corn maze, pumpkin patch, maroon cotton, sunflowers and plenty of photo opportunities. Times to be announced.

Family Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run & Walk will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Wolf Pen Creek Park, located at 1015 Colgate Dr. The free event includes a costume contest, children’s activities and health and wellness booths for families. Registration for the fun run and costume contest starts at 7:30 a.m. and the run begins at 9.

Learning Express Toys is hosting a Halloween party at 10 a.m. Saturday where guests can meet Snow White, Spider-Man and Mirabel from My Magical Memory. Guests can dress up in costume for the free event.

Trunk or Treat at Wellborn Baptist Church will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at 14575 FM Road 2154 in College Station. Candy, treats and a bounce house will be available for guests.

Century Square is hosting a Halloween Trick or Treat from 4-7 p.m. Sunday for pumpkin painting, games, temporary tattoos, costume contest, magic shows and trick or treating for children. Parking is free for this event located at 170 Century Square Drive Suite 150 in College Station.

College Station’s Channel 19 television station will play classic Halloween programming all weekend, and will be streamed live at cstx.gov/cstv19. A variety of vintage horror films will be shown and regular city programming will air between the movies.