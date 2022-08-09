Bryan-College Station sees 50 days with 100-degree weather since start of 2022

Tuesday was a record day for Bryan-College Station as it was the 50th time the temperature reached 100 degrees since the start of 2022, according to KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley.

“This did happen in 2011, although we didn’t do it this fast. In 2011, we had 69 days of triple-digit heat,” he said Tuesday evening. “This year we have done it faster, so this is the most 100-degree days we have seen this early in the year.”

As far as consecutive days of 100-degree weather, Winkley said there was a 21-day streak in a row B-CS hit in the recent months.

“We also hit a record of 102-degree days — with anything 102 degrees or hotter — that streak ended at 20 consecutive days between July and August,” he said. “That streak ended on Saturday.”

Despite the high heat, B-CS did see some rain in certain areas and may see more showers throughout the remainder of the week, he said.

“We have a better chance of rain on Wednesday. It isn’t going to hit all of us like we have been dealing with, but I think the best coverage of rain that we are going to see this week is going to be then,” he said. “The biggest change we have had this month, versus most of what we have had in June and July, is the high pressure that was overhead has backed off a bit and is more north and northwest of us. So that is at least allowing isolated activity to pop up each day.”

Winkley also noted we have a weather feature moving close to B-CS that is going to the Gulf of Mexico, which will help add rain throughout the week.

“There could be a little bit of rain [through] Friday, but it is probably not going to be quite a widespread as it is Wednesday,” he said.

While it is nice to get rain, Winkley said it is not anywhere what the cities need to curb the drought situation.

“We would need 15 to maybe 20 inches of rain over a four-month period in order to erase the drought conditions that we have,” he said. “As a reminder, if you do manage to get yourself underneath a strong storm, it could have some winds 30 to 50ish miles per hour. … While rain is great and thunderstorms are nice to have, we do need to watch that lightning doesn’t start a grassfire.”

Scattered rain will remain in the forecast Thursday at 40% and Friday at 30%, which should help keep highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, Winkley reported; and the heat index values are expected around 105 degrees with little wind going into the weekend.

Looking ahead to the winter months, Winkley said it will get cooler, but with La Nina, it is still favored to be “slightly warmer than average as well as slightly drier than average.”

“The winter will probably look similar to what last year looked like,” he said.