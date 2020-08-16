Bryan, College Station school boards set to approve budgets

Bryan and College Station school boards will meet Monday and Tuesday, respectively, to discuss and approve the 2021 fiscal year tax rate and budget.
As required by law, both districts will have a public hearing at which members of the public can speak about the recommended rate.
In Bryan, the public meeting will be at the start of the 6 p.m. meeting Monday. Following the public hearing, the board will enter the regular meeting and discuss the budget and tax rate for approval.
The College Station school board’s public hearing will take place at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The public hearing will fall between the board’s workshop, which begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and the regular meeting that is slated to begin at 7 p.m.
Both district’s school boards will meet in person, but the meetings will be available to view via a livestream link.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!