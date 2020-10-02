Bryan, College Station police departments prepare for annual National Night Out

Local police departments are getting ready for National Night Out events across Bryan and College Station on Tuesday.

National Night out is an annual community-building event held nationwide that promotes partnerships between police and the community.

In Bryan and College Station, residents are encouraged to register their National Night Out events with the police departments so officers can plan to visit.

In Bryan, visit bryantx.gov/police to sign up for events; in College Station, visit cstx.gov/nno. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be required during officer visits.

In College Station, residents are being asked to turn on outside lights, and both cities are encouraging people to hang out in their front yards.

Navasota’s National Night Out celebration will include a parade down Washington Avenue in honor of first responders. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at Navasota High School and will conclude at Ninth Street. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing and comply with COVID-19 precautions.