Bryan, College Station plan fall, holiday activities

With the weather finally starting to feel like fall in Bryan-College Station, both cities are gearing up for festivals and family-friendly events.

Abigail Noel, public relations and communications manager for Destination Bryan, said fall is her favorite time of year and hopes people participate in as many festivities as they can.

“We have more activities, I think, than ever since the pandemic, so we are just really excited to spread the word about all of the different activities going on in Bryan for the fall and holiday season,” she said Friday. “There are definitely a lot of options for everybody, family friendly, there are some spooky things for the people who like the spooky season of Halloween and a little bit of everything in between. We encourage everybody to get out and about and enjoy the fall and holiday season.”

Bryan activities

The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo will take place Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23 at the Brazos County Expo Complex. Aaron Watson will kick off the concert series with a performance Oct. 21, followed the next night by Mark Chesnutt. Los Viejones de Linares will perform Oct. 23. The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo will showcase agriculture, education and youth through livestock showing, mutton bustin’, barrel racing, live music, carnival rides, bull riding, tractor pulling and more.

Owl-O-Ween will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, located at 3232 Briarcrest Dr. There will be free admission to the museum and carnival games outside, booths with live animals, a haunted woods tour, crafts, face painting and a costume contest.

Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan will take place from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 28. Guests can participate in the free family-friendly event featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo stations, crafts and more.

Trunk or Treat So Kids Can Eat will take place from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Bryan High School parking lot located at 3450 Campus Dr. The Bryan Parks and Recreation Department and Bryan High School will host fair games, food vendors, inflatables, train rides and more. Costumes are encouraged, and upon entry guests are asked to bring five canned food items to be donated to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Dia de Los Muertos Celebration will take place from 3-10 p.m. Nov. 2 in Downtown Bryan. Casa Rodriguez is hosting a Dia de Los Muertos Celebration at the intersection of 24th Street and Bryan Avenue. This free family-friendly event features live music, activities for children, vendors and more.

Brazos Valley Worldfest will take place Nov. 12 in Downtown Bryan. It is the celebration of the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley through cultural displays, demonstrations, international film series, food tastings, performances, crafts, educational competitions and more.

Lights On will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 as thousands of lights along Main Street and Bryan Avenue will light up the downtown area. The free gathering includes holiday photo backdrop stations, live music at the Palace Theater and Santa Claus.

College Station activities

Lacey Lively, marketing manager for College Station, said the city is looking forward to all fall and holiday events.

“No matter what your age is and if you are looking to do something this fall to celebrate Halloween or just want to have some fun,” she said. “We hope everyone gets to check out all of the College Station events we have planned.”

Senior Autumn Fest will take place from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the American Pavilion at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex located at 3101 Harvey Road. Adults 55 years and older are invited for a Halloween costume night that includes free food, music, cakewalk, door prizes and more.

Annual Fall Fest & Haunted House will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Lincoln Recreation Center located at 1000 Eleanor St. Halloween costumes are encouraged and free activities include a family-friendly haunted house, carnival games, costume contests and more.

Texas A&M Agronomy Corn Maze will be open Oct. 21-23, Oct. 28 and Oct. 30-31, located at 2748 F&B Road. There will be a corn maze, pumpkin patch, maroon cotton, sunflowers and plenty of photo opportunities. Visitation times will be announced closer to the dates.

Family Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run & Walk will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at Wolf Pen Creek Park, located at 1015 Colgate Dr. The free event includes a costume contest, children’s activities and health and wellness booths for families. Registration for the fun run and costume contest starts at 7:30 a.m. and the run begins at 9.

History in Motion 2022 will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 and until 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Museum of the American G.I., located at 19124 Texas 6 South. Guests can purchase tickets to hear the rumble of historic tanks, vehicles, and boom of artillery at the Museum of the American G.I.’s History in Motion.

College Station Fall Festival at TAMU Gardens will take place at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at 578 John Kimbrough Boulevard. Guests can enjoy free fall refreshments and apple cider as they walk through the gardens to view various educational demonstrations and activity tables.

A Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza of Veterans Park & Athletic Complex. Guests will partake in the Honor Wall Roll Call, musical renditions, and remarks and presentations to follow including a rifle salute by the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets Ross Volunteers, Taps and more. The keynote speaker is former A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair.

Lights On will take place from 6-11 p.m. Nov. 24 – Jan. 1 at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, located at 1000 Krenek Tap Road. Admission is free and parking is allowed within the park. College Station staff will accept letters for Santa in their North Pole mailbox outside the Central Park Office. Letters may be dropped off from Nov. 24-Dec. 24.