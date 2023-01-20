Bryan, College Station ISDs each receive $1 million donations to enhance security

The Bryan and College Station school districts each received an unsolicited donation of $1 million from the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation. The boards of both school districts unanimously approved and expressed gratitude for the generous donation at their Tuesday board meetings.

“The donations will help support the Bryan ISD's and College Station ISD's efforts to implement enhanced safety and security measures at schools, such as upgrading security vestibules, hiring more school resource deputies and installing state-of-the-art security equipment,” a press release from the foundation said on Wednesday. “The donations will also contribute to potential expenses required to meet the Texas Education Agency's proposed School Safety Standards rule — if approved by the Texas Legislature.”

Assistant Superintendent of Business Services for the Bryan school district Kevin Beesaw said it was a timely donation with the Texas Legislature going into session. On Nov. 3, the TEA proposed a new rule to enhance security measures throughout Texas public schools in response to the tragedy that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde in May 2022.

The proposed School Safety Standards rule is an amendment to 19 Texas Administrative Code [TAC] Chapter 61 School Districts, and states that, if approved by the Texas Legislature, public schools will be required to install new security mechanisms and have a process in place for weekly exterior door checks and twice-yearly facility checks.

“This will be very helpful for us to have these funds to be able to fill the gaps or do anything else that we feel is necessary and needed for safety in our school district,” Beesaw said.

Because the total cost of these upgrades are unknown, the foundation said they will be communicating with the districts as well as security experts and grant each district up to $1.5 million with a total possible donation of $5 million. The Bryan school district operates 22 school sites, with a 23rd school planning to open in the fall, while the College Station school district has 19 different campus sites.

"In the wake of the tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last year, our family felt called to do something to help protect the most precious possession in our lives — our children — from any harm," Donna Adam said in the press release.

Donald Adam also outlined his family's desire to assist the community with finances to ensure no stone is left unturned.

"Many in our community are experiencing or anticipating difficult financial times," he said in the press release. "We hope that, in addition to helping protect our students, these donations will help lessen the potential financial hardship for our entire community, who would otherwise be covering expenses of upgraded security for the school districts through increased taxes."

Matt Nash, representative of the foundation, spoke on behalf of the Adam family’s legacy of giving back in front of the Bryan school board on Tuesday.

“Mr. and Mrs. Adam have always had a passion for helping this community — whether it be through their foundation, American Momentum Bank, Miramont Country Club or other affiliated companies — they continue to give back to this community,” Nash said.

In College Station, Deputy Superintendent and Chief Administrative Officer Molley Perry presented the news to the board and thanked the foundation for its generosity.

“As you all know, school safety is always on our minds,” Perry said. “We as administration have found great value in what we’ve been able to do through the generosity of taxpayers through bonds over the years, but this will allow us to go above and beyond what we have already done and what we have planned for the immediate future, and so for that we are exceptionally grateful."