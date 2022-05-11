Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity partners with Bryan Fire Department for structure fire simulation

More than 20 firefighters of the Bryan Fire Department brought three "bodies" out of a burning home as part of a real-life structure fire simulation on Conlee Street in Bryan on Wednesday.

The Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity staff shared one of their home properties with the fire department for training purposes.

Nathan Touchette, the director of property, acquisition and maintenance with Habitat for Humanity, said the organization obtained the house last November and it was exciting to see it serve one more purpose before being demolished.

“We got in contact with the Bryan Fire Department to offer them a house we were going to demo as a training opportunity, and this was just a way for us to get involved with the community and help however we can,” he said. “They said they don’t get these opportunities very often, so any chance they get to go into structures and do practice and training, it really helps their guys out. My whole goal was to be a community partner and help out the City of Bryan.”

The previous homeowners said the house was their childhood home, Touchette said.

“They had one of their sisters pass away and when that happened, they were ready to go their separate ways and they essentially donated the structure and the land to us," he said. "We ended up having to pay off some back taxes, so we were able to get the property for a very low amount at the end of last year. I knew we were going to demo the structure at some point and I thought there has to be one more purpose that we can get out of this house.”

Three fire trucks were used in two simulations, both with 12 firefighters involved on site whose job it was to save three mannequins inside the home with medics on standby, and have a water supply ready to stop the blaze, according to Ricky Mantey, an operator for the BFD.

“The house is still in good enough shape that we could do a second run, and the fact that the house is in living condition considering it has real furniture inside — like a normal house we would respond to — is really beneficial for us,” he said. “Because, whenever we make entry, we are feeling real furniture and real beds, and all we have to do is stage this scenario as the way we would want to train.”

The firefighters rescued all "bodies" inside the building during each simulation and debriefed as a team afterward to discuss how the rescue went. They discussed their entry and exit strategies and considered ways to improve. They also discussed water supply and found the closest water hydrant was 850 feet away.

Jason Nored, assistant chief of operations for BFD, said this is as close to live training as they can do and the practice they performed in the second round gave all firefighters practice with letting smoke out of the structure through the roof.

“For our second practice run, we will probably run it as a residential structure fire. We have the smoke set up inside the home and our crews will arrive and start attacking it,” he said. “One of our companies will perform vertical ventilation, which is getting on the roof and cutting a hole over as close as you can to the scene of the fire, which gets the heat and smoke out to where the guys can perform a search and fire attack a little safer.”

After both runs were complete, Marc Murchison, the battalion chief of the BFD said the simulations went well.

“We have burn buildings that we go to where we know the layouts, but with this having real doors and real windows, and the intricacies of the building itself, it helps out a lot,” he said. “It is a huge resource that we have Habitat providing us these opportunities and we are really thankful. It is going to make us better and serve the citizens even better.”

Matt Browning, Habitat’s marketing and communications coordinator, said he was wants to keep doing this for all fire departments in the future.

“I think we are going to keep working on this as we get more properties to do the demolition on,” he said. “This is a way we can serve the community where we can work with organizations and government entities that work to serve everybody.”

Touchette said he was grateful he could help the BFD get more practice in a real-life scenario where they are in a controlled environment, but still get to simulate a true structure fire.

“As I was watching them do their run, I was thinking about how that could be my own family in there or anybody," Touchette said. "To be able to give these guys the experience they are not typically used to, and to get them outside of the textbook scene and to be able to put their boots on the ground and go through these scenarios where your adrenaline is pumping, that is what helps people learn the best. I am just ecstatic that we were able to partner with them and I really hope that in the future it goes just as smoothly as this one, it was fantastic to work with them.”

BCS Habitat for Humanity serves families who earn between 35%-80% of the median income and are in need of quality affordable housing.

For more information, visit habitatbcs.org.

