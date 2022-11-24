Bryan, College Station council candidates release campaign finance reports

With the 2022 midterm elections in the rearview mirror, the candidates for Bryan and College Station city councils have reported a majority of their political contributions and their campaign expenditures through reports they filed with the city secretary.

According to the campaign finance reports, the breakdown is as follows for those in the Bryan mayoral race and city council races for Single Member Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5, and the At Large, Place 6 position. The new councilmembers were sworn into their positions Nov. 17 at the Bryan Municipal Building.

Mayoral

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez received 9,322 total votes, and as of Oct. 31 had reported $99,685 in contributions and about $81,842 in expenditures for his campaign. He paid about $700 in advertising with The Eagle of Lee Enterprises; and about $1,800 in media placement fees with BH Media Group [Lee Enterprises acquired BH Media Group in 2020]. He also paid about $7,600 in advertising with Bryan Broadcasting.

Brent Hairston, who came in second to Gutierrez, received 5,559 total votes. As of Oct. 31, he reported $4,775 in contributions and $84,763 in expenditures for signage and advertising. He paid about $6,700 to The Eagle, about $7,500 to KBTX Media and about $2,500 to Bryan Broadcasting for advertising.

Mike Southerland, who also lost to Gutierrez, received 3,039 total votes. As of Oct. 31, he reported $7,170 in contributions and about $22,720 in expenditures for his campaign. He paid about $2,600 to The Eagle, about $1,250 to KBTX Media and about $4,182 to Bryan Broadcasting for advertising.

SMD 1

Councilman Paul Torres received 779 total votes, and as of Nov. 1 had reported $2,000 in contributions and about $11,008 in expenditures for advertising and signage and campaign consulting.

Raul Santana, who lost to Torres, received 765 total votes. As of Oct. 31, he reported $0 in contributions and about $1,036 in expenditures for flyer advertisement.

SMD 2

Councilman Ray Arrington received 1,187 total votes, and as of Oct. 31 had reported $635 in contributions and about $2,663 in expenditures for signage, T-shirts and campaign consulting.

Rafael Peña III, who lost to Arrington, received 896 total votes. As of Nov. 1, he reported $1,050 in contributions and about $2,024 in expenditures for advertising.

SMD 3

Councilman Jared Salvato received 2,710 total votes, and as of Oct. 31 had reported $23,508 in contributions and about $8,881 in expenditures for merchant fees, fundraising consulting, printing and media expenses.

Doris Machinski, who lost to Salvato, received 1,376 total votes. As of Oct. 31, she reported $320 in contributions and about $7,675 in expenditures for advertising and signage, a computer and printer, and expenses for meet and greets.

SMD 5

The Single Member District 5 race resulted in a runoff between Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold. Election Day is Dec. 8 for the SMD 5 race. Early voting runs from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3. Early voting and Election Day voting will take place at DesignSpark Innovation Center located at 3891 South Traditions Drive in Bryan.

Ewers-Shurtleff received 1,171 total votes, and as of Oct. 31 had reported $18,088 in contributions and about $11,278 in expenditures for advertising and signage, campaign consulting and a campaign staff and printing expenses.

Renold received 949 total votes and as of Oct. 31 had reported $7,870 in contributions and $8,276 in expenditures for campaign signs, campaign management and stationary; and meet and greet expenses.

Kyle Schumann received 802 total votes. As of Oct. 31, he reported $1,825 in contributions and about $1,836 in expenditures in advertising.

At Large, Place 6

Councilman Kevin Boriskie received 11,906 total votes, and as of Oct. 31 had reported $12,350 in contributions and $17,523 in expenditures for advertising printing and signage, campaign consulting.

Patrick Giammalva, who lost to Boriskie, received 3,904 total votes. As of Nov. 14, his final campaign report and the other two reports show $0 reported in contributions and expenditures on the second cover page of the report. In the campaign finance reports from Aug. 22 through Oct. 31, the worksheets show $250 in monetary political contributions, and about $3,500 in expenditures for campaign signs and rent for campaign office space.

To view the finance reports in detail, visit bryantx.gov/city-secretarys-office/campaign-finance-reports/.

College Station

According to the campaign finance reports, the breakdown is as follows for those in the College Station mayoral race and City Council Place 1, Place 2 and Place 5 races. The new councilmembers were sworn into their positions on Monday at City Hall.

Mayoral

Mayor John Nichols received 13,353 total votes, and as of Oct. 31 had reported $18,724 in contributions and about $12,374 in expenditures for his campaign. He paid about $2,457 worth of advertising with Bryan Broadcasting, and had reports for his campaign signage.

Rick Robison, who came in second to Nichols, received 5,333 total votes. As of Oct. 31, he reported $0 in contributions and about $323 in expenditures for campaign signs and flyers.

Jacob Randolph, who finished third, received 2,325 total votes. As of Oct. 31, he reported $0 in contributions and expenditures.

Place 1

Councilman Mark Smith received 11,314 total votes, and as of Oct. 31 had reported $2,830 in contributions and about $1,671 in expenditures for yard signs and meet and greet expenses.

Aron Collins, who lost to Smith, received 8,571 total votes. As of Oct. 31, he reported $10,250 in contributions and about $16,005 in expenditures for advertising and signs.

Place 2

Councilman William Wright received 10,276 total votes, and as of Oct. 31 had reported $2,425 in contributions and $2,418 in expenditures for advertising and signage.

David Levine, who lost to Wright, received 9,314 total votes. As of Oct. 31, he reported $1,250 in contributions and $16,969 in expenditures for advertising and signs.

Place 5

Councilman Bob Yancy received 10,527 total votes, and as of Oct. 31 had reported $19,649 in contributions and about $13,305 in expenditures for advertising, signage and a campaign website.

Nicole Gallucci, who came in second to Yancy, received 7,018 total votes. As of Oct. 31, she reported about $656 in contributions and about $431 in expenditures for advertising and expenses to and from campaign events.

Willie B. Blackmon finished third with 2,647 total votes. From Aug. 22 to Oct. 11 he reported $1,400 in contributions and $0 in expenditures.

To view the finance reports in detail, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/elections/.