Bryan-College Station artists asked to submit artwork to be featured at Reynolds Gallery

Artists of Brazos County are asked to submit artwork to be displayed in the first Bryan-College Station Community Showcase at Reynolds Gallery in College Station, hosted by the Texas A&M Memorial Student Center Visual Arts Committee.

Artists must be 18 years or older and live in the B-CS region and any type of art is encouraged, according to Mary Compton, program advisor for the students’ programs office through the A&M student center.

“Every year the [A&M art] students have what they call Art Fest, which is where we encourage all students to contribute art work; and we just thought it would be interesting if we opened this up to the community,” she said. “We will accept any type of artwork of any medium, and it does not have to be something that you produce for this exhibit, but it can be something that you have already created that expresses your creativity and shows your connection to the B-CS community.”

Residents who are interested must fill out the entry form by June 17, and will have their art showcased in the exhibit from June 19 to August 13. All artwork mediums are welcomed including photography, sculpture, drawing, painting, stain glass, mixed media, film or computer-generated images; and all submissions will be considered but not all may be showcased, Compton said. Multiple art pieces may be submitted.

“The art theme is pretty loose and we did that intentionally so no one felt that they had to create something unique for this exhibit,” she said. “The long-term goal is to let people know in the community that our gallery is on campus, and is primarily focused on students and staff, but we know we have trouble reaching out to the community for a variety of reasons and we want everyone to know we are here.”

Compton is hopeful to receive a good enough response to continue this exhibit each year.

Texas A&M senior Elise Hurry, visual arts committee chair, said the committee will review all entries and choose pieces that display creativity in any form, and will “consider pieces for originality and form as well as skill, but also interesting artist stories about the art.”

“I think residents will be excited to show their art in a new space where they can have a broader reach in the community. This is first time that the Visuals Arts Committee [VAC] has extended the invitation to showcase and support local artists in the B-CS area,” she said. “During the semester, VAC was given a tour of the Arts Council of Brazos Valley in College Station and they were ecstatic to the idea of this showcase. With their help, VAC is looking forward to giving local artists a space to showcase their work, while also meeting other local artists.”

The Reynolds Gallery is a safe space on campus for people to express themselves through the visual arts, Hurry said.

“It is also a place for students to work together to curate gallery spaces to education, share ideas and entertain the College Station community,” she said. “Having this space on campus has given me and many others a home and outlet to incorporate art in our daily lives.”

To submit an entry form, visit tx.ag/BCSShowcase.

For more information or inquiries email visualartscommittee@gmail.com or call 458-8714.

The Reynolds Gallery is located on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center and is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. Visit vac.tamu.edu for more details.

For parking at the student center, the Gene Stallings Blvd Garage and the University Center Garage (Koldus) will be open. Parking rates may vary. Visit transport.tamu.edu for more details.

