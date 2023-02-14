Members of the Bryan City Council unanimously approved updating attendance requirements for communities and boards within the community.

According to Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynn Stratta, Mayor Bobby Gutierrez requested the preparation of this agenda item for the council's consideration during the Feb. 7 meeting.

“We already had a rule that all boards and commissions and appointees were expected to attend 66% of the meetings in any given six-month period," she said. "Mayor Gutierrez felt like that was OK for the advisory boards, which were left the same at 66%. But the boards and commissions with rulemaking authority, he felt their responsibilities and duties are so important that the citizens that are on those be engaged and attend the meetings.”

Stratta also said she believes the call for this change wasn’t spurred by a problem with attendance.

“I don’t think there was a problem, I think that is what he felt like and that is what he presented to the council and they approved it,” she said.

Gutierrez said Tuesday that he feels it is crucial for members to attend meetings.

"it is very important that those appointed to the city's boards, commissions and committees make a concerted effort to attend meetings and be engaged throughout their tenure," he said. "Their attendance and advice are vital to council, citizens, stakeholders, business leaders and the city as a whole."

The resolution identified attendance requirements for quasi-judicial board, committee or commission appointees be 80% in any given six-month period.

These quasi-judicial board, committee or commission appointees include: Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Appeals, Bryan Texas Utilities Board, Building and Standards Commission, Civil Service Commission, Historic Landmark Commission and the Zoning Board of Adjustments.

In addition, for advisory boards and committees, the requirement is now 66% attendance in any given six-month period, which is the same as it currently resides. The resolution also sets out those appointees who do not meet the attendance requirements will be removed unless an exception is granted by the council, Stratta said.

The previous resolution had not been updated since 1987. Stratta said that staff liaisons working with each board, committee and commission are responsible for maintaining a record of attendance and reporting it to her, should an appointee fail to attend.

Stratta said this requirement does not apply to council members.