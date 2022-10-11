Bryan City Council unanimously approves rezoning for Bryan ISD facility

After an almost three-hour long discussion between Bryan City Council and the Bryan Independent School District, the council unanimously voted to approve the school district’s rezoning request to build a transportation and auxiliary facility at the corner of Leonard Road and FM 2818.

“We either can approve it or not approve it and I think we should,” Mayor Andrew Nelson said before the final vote during Tuesday night’s council meeting. “And try not to get to this point where we are at the last second, because I don’t think we have much of a choice as a council, and hopefully next time we will.”

In two previous meetings, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission denied Bryan ISD its request to rezone 95.29 acres of land from higher education use to public school use. The commission denied the requests due to concerns for highest best use for the property, traffic concerns and more.

During the meeting, BISD members and affiliates all presented their reasoning behind wanting and needing the facility at that specific location.

After the council heard from BISD members and Bryan city staff, Nelson, council members James Edge, Buppy Simank and Reubin Marin stated they felt a lack of communication between the school district and city staff and the council. During the meeting both the school district and city staff gave their versions of a timeline between when they first started discussions up to Tuesday’s council meeting.

Bryan ISD staff previously said that a two-year search was conducted to find a space to build the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex, which would replace the current transportation facility located at 3000 Bonham Drive in Bryan. The school board said the new facility will include transportation and maintenance, food services, custodial, records management, a warehouse and a meeting/training space.

The new transportation and maintenance building was part of the 2020 bond package approved by the voters, and in order to complete the Sadberry Intermediate school project, they need quickly tear down the current transportation center before Phase 1 of Sadberry Intermediate school starts in August 2023, school officials stated.

Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said she wanted to have the facility built not only for the students and staff, but to honor the late Ruby Haliburton who died in 2021 after working as a bus driver for the district for 36 years.

“We cannot wait to build this complex and place her name on that building so we can honor her service for this community,” Carrabine said at the meeting.

Rhonda Dunn, Haliburton’s daughter, spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting and said she couldn’t be more proud to have the facility named after her mother.

Catherine Herrin, a bus driver with BISD, also spoke during the public hearing and said she was in support of the new facility because their needs are important and worthy of a facility at that location.

Each of the city council members said they appreciate the school district and they understood it is important to get the new facility built due to the poor conditions the current one is in and the timeline.

Ann Greenburg, an attorney who represents the school district, was at the meeting and gave an in-depth presentation on how this facility does fall under the city’s Blue Print 2040 thoroughfare plan.

Followed by Greenburg, another in-depth presentation was presented by Martin Zimmermann, the assistant director of planning and development services. He said city staff believed the best placement for the facility would be at the back of the land.

The BISD representatives said having the facility in the back was not feasible and their architects found that the best use was at the front.

Ultimately, the council approved the rezoning despite their push for more communication among the district, city staff and council.

“I just want to say for the record, that this is a bad location, but the school district has made the decision this is where they want it,” Edge said at the meeting. “From that perspective, I think it is our duty to work with the school district, regardless of the fact they seem to not want to work with us.”