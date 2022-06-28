Bryan City Council to host first workshop budget meeting

Bryan City Council will host the first budget discussion during a workshop at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the council chambers to discuss the preliminary proposed fiscal year 2023 general fund budget.

Chief Financial Officer Will Smith will lead the discussion among the council members and other city-related department representatives who will be present, according to Kristen Waggener, communications and marketing director for the city.

“[Council is] not voting on anything at the workshop meeting. It is just going to be a discussion of big picture plans. There will be an additional workshop meeting that talks about the additional enterprise funds, but this is just strictly the general fund,” she said Tuesday. “There will be council members there, and some will attend virtually. We want to get as many people there as possible.”

The meeting may last for a couple of hours depending on how many questions the council has for Smith, Waggener said.

Per state law, the last day the city can adopt the budget is Sept. 29, and the last day the city can adopt the tax rate is Sept. 30, Waggener said.

“They have to adopt the budget before the fiscal year starts. There will an additional workshop meeting in July for the special meeting for the enterprise funds,” she said. “There will be several public meetings on the tax rate and the budget itself in August and September.”

The first public hearing on the budget will be held in late August, as there will be two public hearings on the budget and two on the tax rate, she said.

“We are on track to adopt the budget at the beginning of September, and then adopt the tax rate mid-to-late September,” Waggener said. “That is based on the assumption that we are not exceeding the voter approval tax rate. We will have public hearings on each of those items.”

Residents are welcome to attend the meeting in the Bryan Municipal Building at 300 South Texas Avenue or view the broadcast of the meetings on Suddenlink Channel 16 or on the city’s website at bryantx.gov.

Bryan City Council adopted a $442 million budget for the 2022 fiscal year. That showed an increase of 6.6%, or $27.5 million, from a total of $415.12 million in 2019.

Last year’s budget included a general fund of about $8 million, and some of the projects covered by that were the Travis Bryan Midtown Park, funds for managing the Palace and Queen theaters downtown, repairs to the Phillips Event Center and the replacement of public safety radios for police and fire department employees.

The 2023 budget will take effect at the start of the fiscal year Oct. 1.

For more information about upcoming budget meetings, visit go.boarddocs.com/tx/cobtx/Board.nsf/Public.

